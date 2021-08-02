HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Montello tops Rio to secure No. 2 seed in Eastern Section playoffs

How a team closes a season is a good indicator of how they’ll fare in the playoffs.

The Montello Granite Jaxx may have sent a message to the remainder of the Eastern Section on Sunday, holding on for a fourth straight win to end the regular season with an 8-6 win over Rio in a Home Talent League game at Fireman’s Park in Rio.

Bennett Bartol went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs while Tanner Drews and Cody Ryan each added three more hits for the Granite Jaxx. Nick Henke went 3-for-5 with four RBIs to fuel the Railmen. Rio (3-7) started fast with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning, but the lead quickly disappeared as Montello hung a four spot in the second for a 4-2 lead.

A Jacob Black RBI single in the bottom of the third pulled the Railmen within 4-3, but they never got closer. Montello (7-3) answered with back-to-back two-run innings in the fifth and sixth, behind a two-run single by Curtis Morgan in the fifth and Bartol’s two-run double in the sixth, for an 8-3 lead.

Rio put together one final push in the bottom of the ninth, scoring three runs, including Henke’s two-run single with two outs to put the tying run on base. But Montello reliever Carter Daniels got Black to fly out to center field to end the game.