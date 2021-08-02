HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Montello tops Rio to secure No. 2 seed in Eastern Section playoffs

How a team closes a season is a good indicator of how they’ll fare in the playoffs.
The Montello Granite Jaxx may have sent a message to the remainder of the Eastern Section on Sunday, holding on for a fourth straight win to end the regular season with an 8-6 win over Rio in a Home Talent League game at Fireman’s Park in Rio.
Bennett Bartol went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs while Tanner Drews and Cody Ryan each added three more hits for the Granite Jaxx. Nick Henke went 3-for-5 with four RBIs to fuel the Railmen. Rio (3-7) started fast with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning, but the lead quickly disappeared as Montello hung a four spot in the second for a 4-2 lead.
A Jacob Black RBI single in the bottom of the third pulled the Railmen within 4-3, but they never got closer. Montello (7-3) answered with back-to-back two-run innings in the fifth and sixth, behind a two-run single by Curtis Morgan in the fifth and Bartol’s two-run double in the sixth, for an 8-3 lead.
Rio put together one final push in the bottom of the ninth, scoring three runs, including Henke’s two-run single with two outs to put the tying run on base. But Montello reliever Carter Daniels got Black to fly out to center field to end the game.
Luke Morgan struck out three and gave up three earned runs on six hits and a pair of walks over six innings to get the win for the Granite Jaxx, who got a pair of hits apiece from Curtis Morgan and Matt Sosinsky.
Steven Plenty fanned a pair and gave up just two earned runs on 18 hits and a walk in eight innings of work for Rio. Nick Kokott added three hits and Dakotah Kirchenwitz tacked on a pair to pace the Railmen at the plate.
With the win, Montello secured the No. 2 seed as their section title hopes went up in smoke as Monona clinched the regular-season title with a 10-7 win over Sun Prairie in 10 innings. The pair of area foes will duke things out one final time in the opening round of the playoffs as Rio received the No. 7 seed. But don’t count out the Railmen, who lost to the Granite Jaxx just 8-7 in the second game of the season.
Indians edge out Firemen, secure No. 3 seed
After having its four-game winning streak snapped last week, Poynette rebounded nicely with a 5-4 win over Cottage Grove on Sunday at Pauquette Park, ending the regular season and locking up the No. 3 seed in the playoffs.
Kory Ryan went 2-for-4 with a home run and was one of four players with multiple hits for the Indians, who won five of their final six games following a difficult 1-3 run to open the year. Along with Ryan, Alex O’Connor, Steve Leiterman and Davy Tomlinson all had a pair of hits to lead the Indians (6-4).
Cottage Grove (4-6) was led by Dan Karlin-Kamin and Pete Strommen, who each had a pair of hits.
Similar to the Granite Jaxx and Railmen, this is the first of two straight meetings between the two teams, who will once again take to Pauquette Park on Sunday in the Eastern Section quarterfinals.
Skeeters avenge blowout loss against Crawdads
Just two weeks following a mercy-rule loss at the hands of Columbus, Portage ended the regular season on a high note on Sunday, riding a seven-run first inning to a 13-9 win over the Crawdads in an Eastern Section game at Fireman’s Park in Columbus.
Adam Bortz went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple and three RBIs while Brett Walker went 3-for-6 with a pair of RBIs and struck out six in four innings of work to get the win for the Skeeters, who ended the year on a 4-2 run.
That was largely thanks to the dominant seven-run start. Colton Brandsma had a two-out, two-run single, while Jakob Kastenholz, Bortz, Bronson DeLoof, and Jimmy Klein each add RBI singles for the massive early lead.
The Crawdads (2-8) slowly chipped away after another Portage run in the top of the second, scoring a run in the third and two more in both the fifth and seventh innings to cut the deficit to 8-5. The Skeeters (4-5) slammed the door on any comeback attempt in the top of the eighth, however, pushing across five more runs, sparked by a Bortz two-run triple, to seize a 13-5 lead and never look back.
Brandsma and Klein each added a pair of hits, with the former adding seven strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings of relief work. Meanwhile, Joey Kmiec went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and three RBIs, and James Mobry IV and Kendall Minick each added two hits for the Crawdads.
Portage, which earned the No. 5 seed, will look to punch its ticket into the section semifinals Sunday when it travels to Sun Prairie, while eighth-seeded Columbus will head to No. 1 seed Monona. The Skeeters lost to the Red Birds, 8-5, in their regular season meeting.
