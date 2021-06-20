HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Montello's Luke Morgan delivers six-inning no-hitter; Portage notches first win

The persistent rain proved to be the only thing to stop Luke Morgan on Sunday afternoon.
The Montello starting pitcher delivered six no-hit innings before the rain brought his masterful performance to a halt as the Granite Jaxx rolled to a 13-0 win over Columbus in a Home Talent League Eastern Section game at Fireman’s Park in Columbus. Morgan fanned seven and scattered a pair of walks through six innings before the managers and officials decided to call the game due to an unplayable mound with two outs in the top of the seventh inning.
The rain-shortened contest was close through the first three innings as neither team could find the breakthrough. That quickly changed in when after taking a 4-0 lead with a run in the fourth and three in the fifth, the Granite Jaxx blew things wide open in the sixth.
Montello sent 15 to plate and tacked on nine more runs to help put things well out of reach. Cody Ryan, who went 3-for-5, had a pair of RBI singles in the frame and Carter Daniels added a sacrifice fly, while the Crawdads gave the Granite Jaxx a major hand.
Columbus hurt its own cause as it walked in five runs and pushed across another when Noah Polcyn was hit by a pitch. Facing a double-digit hole, the Crawdads looked to respond immediately in the home half of the sixth when Ayden Adam walked to lead things.
He was quickly wiped out however, as Morgan fanned Gary Pashley before getting Ryan Schulte to ground into an inning-ending 4-6-3 double play.
Tanner Drews provided the breakthrough for Montello with an RBI single in the top of the fourth before Montello tacked on three more in the fifth as Matt Sosinsky scored on a wild pitch and Polcyn and DJ Raasch each scored on an error.
Montello (2-1) will look to stay hot next Sunday when it travels to Monona.
Skeeters too hot for Firemen in first win
After a winless start, Portage broke into the win column in a big way on Sunday, cruising to a 13-8 win over Cottage Grove in an Eastern Section clash at Fireman’s Park in Cottage Grove.
Jakob Kastenholz went 2-for-6 with a double and three RBIs, while also striking out nine in the complete game win for the Skeeters. Kastenholz helped to fuel the momentum changing inning for the Skeeters in the fifth.
After plating a pair in both the second and third and nursing a 4-3 lead, Portage sent 10 to plate and pushed across six runs to seize a commanding 10-3 lead. Kastenholz and Adam Walz each had one-out RBI singles, while Andy Mittlesteadt added a sacrifice fly and Mason Endres capped things off with an two-out RBI double on a 1-2 pitch.
The Skeeters (1-3) kept things going with two more in sixth on a Kastenholz two-run double for a comfortable 12-3 advantage, one that held despite a late surge from the Firemen. Jack George went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs of his own, while Adam Bortz and Colton Brandsma each added three hits for the Skeeters, who tallied 16 as a team.
Portage will try to build off the five-run win next week when it starts a three-game homestand against Sun Prairie.
Indians clipped by Red Birds
A would-be doubleheader went awry in the sixth inning, and with it, ultimately, the game, for Poynette on Sunday as the Indians fell to Sun Prairie, 3-2, in an Eastern Section tilt at Firerman’s Park in Marshall.
The miscue allowed the Red Birds to break a 2-all tie, a lead they didn’t surrender in the final three frames. Helping put the Indians away was Robbie Knorr, who fanned one and walked two while not allowing a hit in the final 2 1/3 innings of work to preserve the one-run win.
The poor close hindered a rather strong start for the Indians (1-3), who scratched out runs in the first and fourth inning to stake their way to an early 2-0 lead. Sun Prairie responded with a two-spot in the home half of the fifth before the Poynette provided the turning point in the sixth.
Kyle Bestul gave up two earned runs on eight hits and two walks while also going 2-for-4 to help lead the Indians, who also got a pair of hits from Ryan Hutchinson.
Poynette will get a chance to recharge next week before hosting Columbus and Montello on July 3 and 4 in hopes of snapping its three-game losing skid.
Braves chip away at Railmen
Rio failed to build off a game-tying, two-run fourth inning on Sunday, surrendering six straight runs en route to an 8-2 loss to Monona in an Eastern Section game at Ahuska Park in Monona.
Nick Henke went 2-for-4 with a double as one of four Railmen with multiple hits, but it wasn’t enough to hold back the Braves. After Monona claimed a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third, Rio clawed back with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth to even things at a pair apiece.
The rally didn’t last long however, as the Braves responded with a run in the fourth, three more in the fifth and a pair in the sixth to seize an 8-2 lead. Rio countered with a run in both the eighth and ninth, but it wasn’t enough.
Jeff Jenkins went 2-for-3 and allowed seven earned runs on two walks and 10 hits with a punch out in 5 2/3 innings of work to get the loss for Rio. Trevor Kearney fanned three in 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief while Jenkins, Will Plenty and Wesley Doleshaw each had a pair of hits.
Rio (2-1) will try to get back in the win column next week when it hosts Cottage Grove.