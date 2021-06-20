HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Montello's Luke Morgan delivers six-inning no-hitter; Portage notches first win

Tanner Drews provided the breakthrough for Montello with an RBI single in the top of the fourth before Montello tacked on three more in the fifth as Matt Sosinsky scored on a wild pitch and Polcyn and DJ Raasch each scored on an error.

Montello (2-1) will look to stay hot next Sunday when it travels to Monona.

Skeeters too hot for Firemen in first win

After a winless start, Portage broke into the win column in a big way on Sunday, cruising to a 13-8 win over Cottage Grove in an Eastern Section clash at Fireman’s Park in Cottage Grove.

Jakob Kastenholz went 2-for-6 with a double and three RBIs, while also striking out nine in the complete game win for the Skeeters. Kastenholz helped to fuel the momentum changing inning for the Skeeters in the fifth.

After plating a pair in both the second and third and nursing a 4-3 lead, Portage sent 10 to plate and pushed across six runs to seize a commanding 10-3 lead. Kastenholz and Adam Walz each had one-out RBI singles, while Andy Mittlesteadt added a sacrifice fly and Mason Endres capped things off with an two-out RBI double on a 1-2 pitch.