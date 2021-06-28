HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Portage can't halt Sun Prairie's late surge; Montello hands Monona its first loss

Luke Morgan struck out seven in six innings of work while Curtis Morgan went 3-for-4 with a double and Cody Ryan added three hits to power Montello to a third straight win.

The streak stretching victory wasn’t easy however, as Montello (3-1) coughed up a commanding 4-0 lead down the stretch. After striking first for a run in the third inning, the Granite Jaxx plated three more in the fifth, including a two-run Curtis Morgan double and a Noah Polcyn RBI double, to seize a 4-0 advantage.

The section-leading Braves (5-1) responded in a big way, slashing the lead to 4-3 with three in the seventh before going in front 5-4 in the eighth on a Kyle McHugh RBI double and a Mason Coyle RBI single. Needing an answer, the Granite Jaxx got it in the top of the ninth, but not without some drama, as Nate Andrews came through with a two-out, two-run single to left field for a 5-4 lead.

Noah Polcyn, who doubled, did the rest as he got three straight fly outs to end the game. Taylor Carlson and Jordan Carlson each had two hits for the Braves, who were handed their first loss of the year. After taking on the Skeeters on Saturday, the Granite Jaxx will travel to Poynette for a July 4th tilt.

Railmen run over by Firemen