HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Portage can't halt Sun Prairie's late surge; Montello hands Monona its first loss

The Portage Skeeters were unable to make a late lead hold on Sunday, surrendering six late runs in an 8-5 loss to Sun Prairie in an Eastern Section Home Talent League game at Bidwell Field.
Jakob Kastenholz fanned 10 and had a double, but allowed seven runs on six hits and five walks in 8 1/3 innings of work to get the loss for Portage, which dropped to 1-4. The Skeeters hung with the section title contenders early on, trailing just 2-1 through the first three innings before seizing control in the sixth.
Portage plated two runs for a 3-2 lead and later tacked on two more in the bottom of the eight to grab hold at 5-2. The three-run cushion wasn’t enough however, as the Red Birds (4-1) clawed back in the top of the ninth.
Sun Prairie (4-1) roared back with six runs in the top of the frame to snatch an 8-5 lead before turning things over to Justin Krebs, who retired the Skeeters in order in the bottom of the ninth to punctuate the comeback win. Kyle Chappell went 2-for-4 while Jack George also doubled for the Skeeters, who will look to rebound next Saturday when they host Montello.
Granite Jaxx rally past Braves
Montello continued its current winning streak on Sunday as the Granite Jaxx evaded a late charge by Monona to scratch out a 6-5 win in an Eastern Section tilt at Ahuska Park in Monona.
Luke Morgan struck out seven in six innings of work while Curtis Morgan went 3-for-4 with a double and Cody Ryan added three hits to power Montello to a third straight win.
The streak stretching victory wasn’t easy however, as Montello (3-1) coughed up a commanding 4-0 lead down the stretch. After striking first for a run in the third inning, the Granite Jaxx plated three more in the fifth, including a two-run Curtis Morgan double and a Noah Polcyn RBI double, to seize a 4-0 advantage.
The section-leading Braves (5-1) responded in a big way, slashing the lead to 4-3 with three in the seventh before going in front 5-4 in the eighth on a Kyle McHugh RBI double and a Mason Coyle RBI single. Needing an answer, the Granite Jaxx got it in the top of the ninth, but not without some drama, as Nate Andrews came through with a two-out, two-run single to left field for a 5-4 lead.
Noah Polcyn, who doubled, did the rest as he got three straight fly outs to end the game. Taylor Carlson and Jordan Carlson each had two hits for the Braves, who were handed their first loss of the year. After taking on the Skeeters on Saturday, the Granite Jaxx will travel to Poynette for a July 4th tilt.
Railmen run over by Firemen
A poor start sunk Rio on Sunday as the Railmen failed to score until the fifth inning en route to a 10-1 loss to Cottage Grove at an Eastern Section game at Fireman’s Park in Rio.
Trevor Kearney went 3-for-5 to lead Rio, while Paul Patten and Tristen Herber each had three hits apiece to pace the Firemen. Cottage Grove (3-2) wasted little time getting on the board, scoring a run in each of the first two innings before blowing things open with a four-run third to go up 6-0.
The Firemen tacked on two more in the fourth before Rio (2-3) finally broke through for a run in the bottom of the fifth. The Railmen couldn’t build off the tally however, failing to score the final four innings while allowing two late insurance runs for the Firemen. Rio will try to rebound against Columbus on Sunday.