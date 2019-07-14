The Portage Skeeters snapped their five-game skid in a big way, slugging 19 hits in a 21-1 victory over Columbus on Sunday.
Portage (4-8) scored just 12 runs combined in its last five games, snapped out of its offensive fun, scoring eight runs in the second inning and again in the sixth inning against the Crawdads.
Jakob Kastenholz and Adam Walz each had four hits for Portage. Kastenholz also had a pair of doubles.
Austen Stensrud pitched five innings to get the win for Portage. He gave up five hits and struck out five. Walz struck out four and didn’t give up a hit in two innings of work.
Portage 083 118 0 — 21 19 0
Columbus 000 100 0 — 1 5 5
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-so) — P: Stensrud (W; 5-5-1-0-5), Walz (2-0-0-0-4). C: Uttech (L; 2-7-10-2-1), Kmiec (2-7-5-0-1), Peterson (3-5-4-4-1).
Leading Hitters — P: Bortz 3x6, Chappell 2x6, Kastenholz 4x6, Hamilton 2x3, Walz 4x6. 2B — Kastenholz 2, Walz. C: Minick 2x3, Peterson 2x3.
Monona 8, Montello 3
Montello’s four-game winning streak came to an end on Sunday, as visiting Monona left town with an 8-3 victory over the Granite Jaxx.
Monona (7-4) broke up a 2-1 game with three runs in the fifth. Kian O’Brien had four hits for the Braves, and Jordan Carlson had three hits and drove in four runs in the victory.
Carter Daniels gave up 11 hits in eight innings of work to get the loss for Montello (6-5). Noah Polcyn had two hits including a solo home run for the Grantie Jaxx. Nate Andrews and DJ Raasch also had two-hit games for Montello in the loss.
Monona 001 130 102 — 8 13 3
Montello 000 100 020 — 3 9 2
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-so) — MONONA: Genrich (W; 8-9-3-1-4), Swanson (1-0-0-0-3). MONTELLO: Daniels (L; 8-11-5-4-10), No. Polcyn (1-2-1-0-2).
Leading Hitters — MONONA: J. Carlson 3x5, Goff 2x3, O’Brien 4x5. 2B — O’Brien. HR — J. Carlson, Genrich. MONTELLO: No. Polcyn 2x4 Raasch 2x4, Andrews 2x4. 2B — Andrews. HR — No. Polcyn.
Poynette 11, Sun Prairie 4
Rodney Curtis threw seven strong innings and Poynette scored five runs in the eighth inning en route to knocking off first-place Sun Prairie on Saturday.
Anthony Mabrey homered for the Indians, who also got two hits each from Dylan Tomlinson, Steven Lieterman, Kory Ryan and Curtis in the win.
Poynette 012 001 151 — 11 11 1
Sun Prairie 012 010 000 — 4 12 3
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-so) — P: Curtis (W; 7-9-4-5-2), Knuteson (2-3-0-0-3). SP: Schuster (1-1-0-0-1), Knorr (L; 3-5-6-3-1), Langer (5-5-3-3-3).
Leading Hitters — P: Tomlinson 2x5, Lieterman 3x5, Curtis 2x3, Baum 2x4. HR — Mabrey. SP: Wilke 2x5, Fassbender 3x5. 2B — Stupar, Calkins. 3B — Maastricht, Holin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)