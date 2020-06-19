HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Portage eyes postseason return in first season under Walz

Given that the Skeeters struggled to field a deep bench at times last season, Walz knows how vital maximizing the league’s new 30-man roster is.

“In our case, that’s another five guys you can shoot a text to and see if they’re available,” Walz said. “For us that’s huge.”

Whether or not the new influx of young talent mixed with the Skeeters’ returning nucleus creates success, Portage won’t have much time with just an eight-game league slate. Unlike previous seasons, the Skeeters will face each of their Eastern Section adversaries once, with the top-eight teams of the nine-team section qualifying for the playoffs.

“It’s going to come down to not giving too many games away, trying to get that higher seed and trying to get that home field advantage,” Walz said, noting the significance of winning at home. “So really capitalizing at home and stealing two or three if you can, maybe all four (on the road) will be big. Winning all four at home is going to be huge and it will set you up to steal a couple on the road.”