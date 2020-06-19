HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Portage eyes postseason return in first season under Walz

The 2019 season was an uncharacteristic one for the Portage Skeeters Home Talent League baseball team.
After making four straight Eastern Section playoff appearances, including three consecutive section title games, the Skeeters were swatted last year, finishing 6-10 in the Sunday league and falling short of a postseason berth. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Skeeters will again face another uncharacteristic season in 2020, with not only an abbreviated schedule, but a new man holding the lineup card as Adam Walz takes over for Bill Greene as manager.
Greene has spent the spring and summer months at Bidwell Field over the last nearly 40 years. After all that time, the Portage prep baseball assistant coach decided it was time to spend some time with the family.
“Basically, my wife has been a baseball wife for 38 years and now it’s about a little more time for her. We want to travel a little bit, hike and kayak, stuff we normally don’t get to do in the summertime,” Greene said.
When he floated out the idea of stepping down towards the end of last season, Greene said Walz was one of the first ones to bite at the chance to take over the reins.
“Realistically the biggest driving point was to keep the team going; I didn’t want to see the Skeeters drift away,” Walz said.
Walz, a 2012 Portage High School graduate who helped the Warriors capture their second-ever WIAA state baseball championship his senior year, has been playing with the Skeeters since graduating. On top of Walz’s previous managerial experience with the UW-Whitewater club baseball team, Greene said his consistency in playing and ability to connect with the younger players on the team made him a perfect fit.
“He was guy that was there every Sunday. I don’t think he’s ever missed a game, maybe one in the seven years we’ve been doing this, so he knows how important it is to be there, and I think it’s a lot easier for those younger kids to relate to a guy that’s 25 years old than a guy who’s 55 and thinks he knows it all,” Greene said with a chuckle.
During games last season, Greene said he began to include Walz in some of the Skeeters’ decision making, including when to pull pitchers. While he admitted he was more focused on playing, Walz said he began thinking through different scenarios, something Greene knows he himself will still do this season from the sidelines.
Greene said he’ll second guess some decisions Walz makes, and will miss calling the shots, but he is planning on making time for some pregame rituals.
“I’m probably going to help him a bit, doing the field on Sundays. That was kind of my time, sitting out with headphones on, listening to music and taking pride in the field,” Greene said.
While he won’t be in the dugout, Greene’s influence will be throughout the Skeeters team this year as Portage returns a majority of its previous players. Alongside Walz, fellow Skeeters stalwarts Adam Bortz, Travis Hamilton and Jakob Kastenholz are back this summer.
Bortz, Hamilton and Kastenholz help comprise three-quarters of the Skeeters infield and provide plenty of power in the heart of the lineup. Portage will also look for larger contributions from returnees Bronson DeLoof, Austen Stensrud, Kyle Chappell, Grant Garrigan and Ryan Fahey.
With lineup regulars Brady Greene and Ethan Greene each making fewer appearances this season due to personal reasons, the added production from DeLoof, Stensrud, Chappell, Garrigan and Fahey will be paramount to the Skeeters’ success.
Walz will also turn to fellow returnees Connor Allsage, Matt Bortz, Josh Krueger, Beau Zeihen and Cody Jahn. Also aiding in those triumphs will be a deep senior class at Portage High School that was unable to take the field for its final season in a Warriors uniform.
“They have a lot of ball players and we’re hoping to get those guys,” Walz said.
Some of those players include Matthew Miles, Colton Brandsma, Ethan Bauer and Dalton Johnson, who each saw some action for the Skeeters last season. Coupled with that group, the Skeeters will add Brett Walker, Andy Mittlesteadt, Kendal Thomson and Ryan Schultz. Portage is also adding Josh Brandsma, Jimmy Klein, Nick Percival and Jake Jahoda to its disposal.
Given that the Skeeters struggled to field a deep bench at times last season, Walz knows how vital maximizing the league’s new 30-man roster is.
“In our case, that’s another five guys you can shoot a text to and see if they’re available,” Walz said. “For us that’s huge.”
Whether or not the new influx of young talent mixed with the Skeeters’ returning nucleus creates success, Portage won’t have much time with just an eight-game league slate. Unlike previous seasons, the Skeeters will face each of their Eastern Section adversaries once, with the top-eight teams of the nine-team section qualifying for the playoffs.
“It’s going to come down to not giving too many games away, trying to get that higher seed and trying to get that home field advantage,” Walz said, noting the significance of winning at home. “So really capitalizing at home and stealing two or three if you can, maybe all four (on the road) will be big. Winning all four at home is going to be huge and it will set you up to steal a couple on the road.”
There are other challenges that will face the Skeeters this season with the HTL’s pandemic safety guidelines. According to the league’s new set of protocols, equipment, including bats and helmets, must be sanitized after each use; players, mainly pitchers, may not go to the mouth; no chewing tobacco, seeds or gum; no spitting and only two or three people will be allowed in the dugout at one time to accommodate for the six-foot rule, among others.
Walz knows it will take some times to get used to, but having talked to the team “everyone is on board, obviously because they have to be.” With that being said, he views having just two or three people in the dugout at a time as the biggest challenge.
“But like I said, after two or three weeks, we should be used to it and have everything figured out,” Walz said, noting his concern for mound visits as well.
Portage will open the season on July 4 against Cottage Grove at Bidwell Field, but will be the road team as the Firemen’s home park is unavailable, before travelling to Rio on July 5. Even though he isn’t too concerned with who they play and when, Walz knows how important a strong start will be to the Skeeters’ hopes of a high playoff seed.
“It’s really going to set the table for what we can do. Taking one of those on the road is going to be huge, but obviously we’re going to come out and try to take both of them,” he said.
In the meantime, Walz is working on scheduling some exhibition games for the Skeeters so they can shake off the rust and get tuned up before trying to extinguish the Firemen on July 4.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!