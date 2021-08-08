HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Portage fizzles out after fast start in Eastern Section quarterfinal loss

Brett Walker, Walz, Endres and Andy Mittlesteadt followed with four straight singles to tack on four more runs — Mittlesteadt drove in a pair — and push the lead to 6-0 before Red Birds starter Justin Krebs put an end to the hit parade. After a two-spot by Sun Prairie (6-4) in the home half of the first, both teams scored a pair in the second as Portage took an 8-4 lead heading into the third.

The Skeeters had a prime opportunity to break things open in the third stanza, but couldn’t pull the trigger. Brandsma and George had back-to-back singles to open the inning before Kastenholz reached on an error to load the bases with nobody out for Bortz.

The lengthy first baseman was stuck with his bat on his shoulders however, as he got rung up looking before Walker rolled into an inning-ending 4-6-3 double play.

“That one inning really swung the whole momentum towards them. Putting up three (runs) and letting everybody swing with runners on base would have been huge,” Walz said of the missed chance.

“Bortz has been our most consistent hitter this year — putting hard contact on the ball — and that’s why Colton, Jack and Jake are up there because they’re going to get on for Bortz. Even on Brett’s double-play ball, he hit it hard, it just happened to go right at (Aaron) Schmidt at second.”