HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Portage fizzles out after fast start in Eastern Section quarterfinal loss

MARSHALL — Slowly but surely, the Portage Skeeters found their groove this season.
With an influx of new players, including from DeForest after its local team opted out of the season, the Skeeters opened the year on an 0-3 run, but hit their stride by winning four of their last six regular-season games.
That momentum was at full steam early on in Sunday’s Home Talent League Eastern Section quarterfinal game as Portage piled up eight runs over the first two innings. The Skeeters lost their sting after the fast start however and couldn’t reignite their bats after the promising start, suffering a season-ending 10-9 loss to Sun Prairie at a blustery Firemen’s Park.
Colton Brandsma, Jack George, Adam Walz and Mason Endres each had a pair of hits for the Skeeters, but Portage left 12 runners on base and couldn’t fully make the most out of seven Red Birds errors. Still, Walz was thrilled with the young group’s effort.
“I was very proud,” said the Skeeters’ player/manager. “Starting 0-3 was not exactly where I thought we’d be. I thought we could start 3-0 but we were just getting kind of warmed up and everything, and you saw today, everybody was putting solid contact on the ball; working good hitter's counts and I don’t think we struck out that many times.”
The plate discipline showed as the Skeeters (4-6) hung six runs on the Red Birds in the top of the opening frame. Sparked by Brandsma reaching on a throwing error to start the inning, George and Jakob Kastenholz added back-to-back singles, with the latter driving in Brandsma, before a sacrifice fly by Adam Bortz plated George for a 2-0 lead.
Brett Walker, Walz, Endres and Andy Mittlesteadt followed with four straight singles to tack on four more runs — Mittlesteadt drove in a pair — and push the lead to 6-0 before Red Birds starter Justin Krebs put an end to the hit parade. After a two-spot by Sun Prairie (6-4) in the home half of the first, both teams scored a pair in the second as Portage took an 8-4 lead heading into the third.
The Skeeters had a prime opportunity to break things open in the third stanza, but couldn’t pull the trigger. Brandsma and George had back-to-back singles to open the inning before Kastenholz reached on an error to load the bases with nobody out for Bortz.
The lengthy first baseman was stuck with his bat on his shoulders however, as he got rung up looking before Walker rolled into an inning-ending 4-6-3 double play.
“That one inning really swung the whole momentum towards them. Putting up three (runs) and letting everybody swing with runners on base would have been huge,” Walz said of the missed chance.
“Bortz has been our most consistent hitter this year — putting hard contact on the ball — and that’s why Colton, Jack and Jake are up there because they’re going to get on for Bortz. Even on Brett’s double-play ball, he hit it hard, it just happened to go right at (Aaron) Schmidt at second.”
It certainly did swing momentum Sun Prairie’s way, but not immediately. The Red Birds only rallied for a run in the bottom of the third and were held scoreless the next two frames as Portage clung to an 8-5 lead.
But after the Skeeters failed to sting again with the bases loaded in the top of the sixth, the Red Birds came knocking. Sun Prairie batted around in the bottom of the sixth inning, capped off by a Carson Holin sacrifice fly and a Robbie Knorr RBI infield single, to seize a 10-8 lead.
Krebs walked to open the inning before Walker got Aaron Schmidt to hit a grounder to Brandsma at short, but the would-be double play vanished on a throwing error and the Red Birds flew away from there.
Walker, who gave up eight earned runs on eight hits and eight walks with two strikeouts, ultimately got out of the inning and was pulled in favor of Kastenholz in the next inning. But the damage was done. In hindsight, Walz admitted he should have probably pulled Walker sooner, but with only 10 players and a desire to not rush any reliever, he stuck with the 2020 Portage grad.
“Brett said he was feeling alright and he was; he was getting a lot of ground balls, a lot of weak contact late,” Walz said. “In hindsight, yeah, I probably should have gone to Jake sooner, but the way he’s been pitching, he’s our ace and I had to rely on him.”
After coughing up the lead and stranding a pair of runners in the top of the eighth, Portage put together one last rally in the ninth. After a leadoff walk by Mittlesteadt, Brandsma singled up the middle with one down. Looking to cut down Mittlesteadt at third, Holin’s throw was wide and skipped out of bounds, allowing the Skeeters’ lead runner to score and advancing Brandsma, the tying run, to third.
He was left 90 feet from home though, as George grounded out to third before Kastenholz went down swinging to end the game. Robbie Knorr struck out two and gave up one unearned run on a hit and two walks over the final three innings to shut the door. The righty added two hits and a pair of RBIs at the plate, while Holin went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and a double to lead the Red Birds.
Even in defeat, Walz reflected back on his first true season as player/manager with a smile, applauding the group’s efforts, including that of George, Endres and Jimmy Klein, who all joined after DeForest opted out of the 2021 season.
“Having the three DeForest guys, we probably wouldn’t have been able to play a lot of the games we did, and they really meshed well with all of the guys,” Walz said. “It was fun managing these guys.”
Granite Jaxx roll by Railmen; Indians put out by Firemen
Montello's pursuit of its first HTL Championship Series appearance since 2017 got off to a great start on Sunday. The second-seeded Granite Jaxx cruised to a 16-2 win over Rio in an Eastern Section quarterfinal tilt at Montello High School.
Lucas Achterberg, Curtis Morgan and Cody Ryan each had two hits apiece while Nate Andrews delivered a momentum-swinging three-run homer to send Montello to a fourth straight section semifinal.
Andrews' blast helped Montello (8-3) pull away as it clung to a 2-1 lead midway through the fifth inning. After Curtis Morgan scored on a one-out wild pitch, Andrews unloaded a blast over the left field wall to push the lead to 6-1.
Rio (3-8) answered with a run in the top of the sixth on a Preston Jenkins groundout, but Montello starter Luke Morgan induced a Jeff Jenkins fly out before punching out Wes Doleshaw to end the threat. Montello poured things on from there, scoring three in the bottom of the sixth before hanging a seven spot in the bottom of the eighth.
Steve Plenty went 3-for-4 and Dakotah Kirchenwitz had a pair of hits to pace Rio. Luke Morgan meanwhile went six strong innings with six strikeouts and Carter Daniels delivered three scoreless frames in relief with five punchouts for the Granite Jaxx, who will play Sun Prairie next Sunday.
Rounding out the area teams was Poynette, as the third-seeded Indians (6-5) suffered a season-ending 5-1 loss to Cottage Grove on Sunday at Pauquette Park in Poynette.
The Firemen (5-6) will take on top-seeded Monona (9-2) in next Sunday's other semifinal after the Braves bounced Columbus, 19-3. No other stats were available at press time.
