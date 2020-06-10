HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Portage, other area teams preparing for July 4 opener

While the start of the Major League Baseball season remains in question as players and team owners continue to go back and forth over money, local baseball fans got some good news earlier this week when the Home Talent Baseball League announced its plans to start its 2020 season on Saturday, July 4.
The season was originally slated to begin on April 26, but the COVID-19 pandemic sacked those plans, forcing all 40 teams in the league to the sidelines waiting for conditions to improve. Now with the league’s tentative opening day just over three weeks away, teams can start getting ready to play some baseball this summer.
In the Home Talent League’s Eastern Section, which includes area teams; Portage, Poynette, Montello and Rio, along with teams from Columbus, Cottage Grove, DeForest, Monona and Sun Prairie, the plans are to play everybody in the section once. That would give each team eight games and one bye on their regular-season schedule.
“We’re going to have eight games with two double-up weekends with games on Saturday and Sunday on the 4th and 5th of July, and the 1st and 2nd of August,” said first-year Portage Skeeters manager Adam Walz.
Traditionally, the top four teams in the Eastern Section qualify for the playoffs. That will likely change this season, as both Walz and Montello Granite Jaxx manager Mark Hanson said, because of the shortened season, early plans are to have the top eight teams in the nine-team section make up the playoff field following the regular season. The winner of that Eastern Section playoff would then advance to the Home Talent League’s final playoffs in early September.
The league has yet to release its regular season schedule, but Walz expects it to so by the end of the week.
According to a story by the Wisconsin State Journal, the Home Talent League has sent a list of guidelines to teams concerning the pandemic. They include:
• Sanitizing: No going to the mouth by any players, sanitizing of all equipment; including bats and helmets, after each use; no chewing of tobacco, seeds or gum; no spitting.
• No-touch rule: Self-evaluation of symptoms required; no high fives, fist bumps, elbow touches or handshake lines; no pre- or post-game gatherings; face masks suggested.
• Equipment: Each player is encouraged to provide his own helmet, bat and batting gloves, along with his own lawn chair and water/Gatorade, not to be shared.
• Dugouts: The six-foot rule will be observed, allowing for only two or three people in each dugout at one time and the others in chairs outside the dugout, spaced at least six feet apart.
• Fans and concessions: Social distancing will be requested in the bleachers and lawn chairs, with supervision by game managers and special signage posted; no fans allowed near dugouts. Concession sales will be dictated by local regulations.
• Baseballs: Home team supplies three new baseballs to each team, with the pitcher taking one of his team’s balls and the other left on the ground near the home plate umpire. The balls will be switched every half-inning.
• Pre-game meeting: The exchange of lineup cards will observe social distancing, with substitutes included on the cards so managers can make changes verbally.
Walz said most of those guidelines should be simple to follow, but maintaining social distancing for teams at Bidwell Field in Portage could be a challenge, because of the field’s enclosed dugouts. Walz said the Eastern Section teams are planning a meeting in the coming weeks to address some of these challenges.
“The only thing I can think of that might be an issue is the dugouts,” Walz said. “At Bidwell (Field) for instance, the dugouts aren’t the biggest, and you got 15 guys in the dugout at a time when you’re batting, it could be a lot. Maybe we will spitball ideas at the meeting.”
Hanson said the field in Montello is well set up to allow players to follow social distancing guidelines, because both dugouts open up to grassy areas that are not in the field of play.
“Down both foul lines we’ve got space where players can bring their lawn chair and they can actually sit down the left and right field lines,” Hanson said. “We’ll just use that dugout basically for the people that are on deck or in the hole and the person after that.”
Some area teams are scheduling exhibition games before the July 4 opener to help prepare for the season. Walz said Portage doesn’t have any games set up yet, but still might do something. Hanson said Montello is preparing for the season with Sunday practices.
According to the Poynette’s team web site, the Indians have an exhibition game scheduled with Evansville on Saturday, June 20 in Poynette at 1 p.m., and games against Fort Atkinson and Jefferson on Saturday, June 27 in Fort Atkinson at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
And while the league announced its plan to play its Sunday League season, it also decided not to play a night league this season. Teams are still encouraged to schedule exhibitions during week nights, and Hanson said many teams, including the Granite Jaxx, will be doing that to make sure all their players get plenty of action this season.
Hanson also said his players are looking forward to finally getting out on the field after the high school and college baseball seasons were cancelled before they could ever really get started.
“Guys have been getting together and doing batting practice, just getting together and hitting balls on Sundays on their own. We haven’t organized anything, the guys have just got together on their own,” Hanson said “They’re champing at the bit. They’re ready to roll. They want to get on the field.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!