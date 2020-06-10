HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Portage, other area teams preparing for July 4 opener

• Baseballs: Home team supplies three new baseballs to each team, with the pitcher taking one of his team’s balls and the other left on the ground near the home plate umpire. The balls will be switched every half-inning.

• Pre-game meeting: The exchange of lineup cards will observe social distancing, with substitutes included on the cards so managers can make changes verbally.

Walz said most of those guidelines should be simple to follow, but maintaining social distancing for teams at Bidwell Field in Portage could be a challenge, because of the field’s enclosed dugouts. Walz said the Eastern Section teams are planning a meeting in the coming weeks to address some of these challenges.

“The only thing I can think of that might be an issue is the dugouts,” Walz said. “At Bidwell (Field) for instance, the dugouts aren’t the biggest, and you got 15 guys in the dugout at a time when you’re batting, it could be a lot. Maybe we will spitball ideas at the meeting.”

Hanson said the field in Montello is well set up to allow players to follow social distancing guidelines, because both dugouts open up to grassy areas that are not in the field of play.