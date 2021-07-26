HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Portage picks up needed victory; Montello, Sauk Prairie keep on winning

Looking to move up the ladder of the Eastern Section ahead of the postseason, the Portage Skeeters picked up a major win on Sunday.
Brett Walker delivered a complete-game shutout while Jimmy Klein went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double to power Portage to a 5-0 win over Rio in a Home Talent League clash at Fireman’s Park in Rio. Jeff Jenkins struck out five but allowed five runs (one earned) on eight hits and three walks over seven innings to get saddled with the loss for the Railmen.
Jenkins was effective early, limiting the Skeeters (3-5) to just a run in the top of the first and another single tally in the top of the fifth to keep Rio within reach. The Railmen (3-6) couldn’t touch Walker however, as they mustered just four hits over the course of the day.
With the righty humming, Portage effectively put things out of reach in the top of the seventh as they tagged Jenkins for three more runs to seize a 5-0 lead before shutting the door in the last two frames. Jack George added a pair of hits and Adam Walz doubled for the Skeeters, who travel to Columbus next on Sunday looking to avenge a 12-2 loss to the Crawdads on July 11.
Meanwhile, Trevor Kearney threw two scoreless frames in relief for the Railmen, who host Montello on Sunday.
Fast start fuels Granite Jaxx
In the top half of the Eastern Section, Montello kept its hopes of a share of a section title alive on Sunday by grinding out a 7-4 win over Columbus.
The Granite Jaxx scored all seven of their runs in the first three frames, paced by a four-run third inning, and held off the feisty Crawdads to win their third in-a-row. Curtis Morgan powered Montello at the plate going 4-for-5 with a double, while Luke Morgan proved a steady arm on the mound, striking out seven and allowing just three earned runs on eight hits and 10 walks in the complete-game win.
Curtis Morgan helped get things started in the second as the Granite Jaxx (6-3) staked their way to a 3-0 lead. Matt Sosinsky opened things with an RBI fielder’s choice, before Morgan and Noah Polcyn ripped back-to-back RBI singles for the quick lead.
Montello kept grinding in the third as Lucas Acterberg started things with a one-out, two-run single. Curtis Morgan then added an RBI single and Bennett Bartol scored on an error in the same play for a 7—0 advantage.
To its credit, Columbus kept coming despite the sizable hole. The Crawdads (2-7) plated one in the top of the fourth before pushing across two more in the fifth on RBI singles by Jarod Ontiveros and Joey Kmiec to pull within 7-3. A Kendall Minick sacrifice fly in the top of the eight clawed Columbus within 7-4, but the Granite Jaxx snuffed out the rally attempt.
Polcyn went 3-for-5 to help lead the Granite Jaxx while Ontiveros had a pair of hits for the Crawdads. Trace Kirchberg fanned four and allowed five earned runs on 10 hits and five walks in six innings of work to get the loss.
The Granite Jaxx can earn a share of the Eastern Section title Sunday if Sun Prairie (5-3) can upset section leader Monona (7-2). Rounding out Sunday's final weekend of the regular season is the match-up between Poynette and Cottage Grove.
The Indians (5-4) can guarantee a home game in the Eastern Section quarterfinals with a win over the Firemen (4-5).
Twins top A’s, secure top spot in Northern Section
Sauk Prairie continued its unbeaten run, albeit barely, on Sunday as the Twins escaped with a 4-3 road win over Cross Plains in a Northern Section game.
Sam Koenig went 2-for-5 and struck out five while allowing just one hit and no walks in five innings of work to help the Twins lock up the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Northern Section playoffs.
Sauk Prairie (10-0) struck first for a run in the top of the first and plated another in the sixth on a Ben Lenerz RBI single to for a 2-0 lead, but the Businessmen (7-3) answered back with two runs in the home half. The deadlock didn’t last long as Sauk Prairie counterpunched with two runs in the top of the eighth as Elliot Dederich and Lucas Koenig both scored on a Chucky Schara fielder’s choice to retake a 4-2 lead.
Down to its final three outs, Cross Plains kicked off the bottom of the ninth with a bang as Will Doherty ripped a leadoff home run to straightaway centerfield to pull within 4-3. Josh Stumpf then singled through the left side of the infield to put the tying run on base with nobody out, but Connor Leister shut the door, as the Twins reliever retired the next three Cross Plains batters in order to preserve the win.
Leister struck out six and allowed four hits over four innings of work to pick up the win for the Twins. Meanwhile, Doherty went 2-for-4 with a double and a homer to lead the Businessmen. Sauk Prairie will look to finish off a perfect regular season on Sunday when it travels to Muscoda.
