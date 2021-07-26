HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Portage picks up needed victory; Montello, Sauk Prairie keep on winning

In the top half of the Eastern Section, Montello kept its hopes of a share of a section title alive on Sunday by grinding out a 7-4 win over Columbus.

The Granite Jaxx scored all seven of their runs in the first three frames, paced by a four-run third inning, and held off the feisty Crawdads to win their third in-a-row. Curtis Morgan powered Montello at the plate going 4-for-5 with a double, while Luke Morgan proved a steady arm on the mound, striking out seven and allowing just three earned runs on eight hits and 10 walks in the complete-game win.

Curtis Morgan helped get things started in the second as the Granite Jaxx (6-3) staked their way to a 3-0 lead. Matt Sosinsky opened things with an RBI fielder’s choice, before Morgan and Noah Polcyn ripped back-to-back RBI singles for the quick lead.

Montello kept grinding in the third as Lucas Acterberg started things with a one-out, two-run single. Curtis Morgan then added an RBI single and Bennett Bartol scored on an error in the same play for a 7—0 advantage.