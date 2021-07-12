HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Portage pinched by Columbus; Poynette, Montello both pick up wins

Kelby Peterson drove in two runs on three hits, including the go-ahead RBI single in the frame, while Davy Tomlinson and Alex O’Connor each added a pair of hits for the Indians. Will Plenty and Jeff Jenkins each had a double for the Railmen, while the latter allowed six earned runs on 12 hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings of work to get the loss.

Poynette travels to section leaders Monona (7-1) on Saturday before heading to fellow section title contender Montello on Sunday. Meanwhile the Railmen travel to Columbus in a pair of 2-5 teams looking to move up the league standings ahead of the playoffs.

Granite Jaxx douse Firemen in extras

A week after suffering an 11-inning walk-off loss to the Skeeters, Montello flipped the script on July 9.

After slipping behind 3-2 after the top half of the 11th inning against Cottage Grove, the Granite Jaxx pushed across a pair of runs on a two-run BJ Konkel single to walk-off the Firemen, 4-3, and snap a two-game skid for Montello.

Konkel went 3-for-5, while Noah Polcyn and Nate Andrews each had a pair of hits, including a double by the latter, to fuel Montello’s victory. That win looked in doubt after the top of the 11th following Mitch Kelsey’s RBI single that gave Cottage Grove a 1-0 lead.