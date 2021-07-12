HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Portage pinched by Columbus; Poynette, Montello both pick up wins

After racking up 12 runs in a thrilling walk-off win over Montello last week, the Portage Skeeters bats appeared to be out of juice on Sunday.
The Skeeters mustered just two hits and faded early in a 12-2 loss to Columbus in seven innings in a Home Talent League Eastern Section game at Bidwell Field in Portage. Jakob Kastenholz doubled while striking out four and allowing six earned runs on seven hits in two innings of work to get the loss for the Skeeters.
The majority of those runs came in the second inning as the Crawdads broke loose from an early 1-1 deadlock with a six-run frame. Kendall Minick and Jacob Constein started things with back-to-back, one-out RBI singles, before Trace Kirchberg delivered an RBI double.
Ryan Schulte later finished off the scoring as he ripped a two-run single to right for a 7-1 Columbus lead before Kastenholz got Alex Watrud looking to end the frame. Portage couldn’t answer at the plate however, and the Crawdads quickly struck again, pushing across four run runs in the third, including a Kirchberg two-run double, for a comfortable 11-1 cushion.
Columbus tallied another run in the fifth before Portage finally got back on the board in the bottom of the sixth on an Adam Bortz sacrifice fly, but it wasn’t enough. The Skeeters threatened to keep things alive in the bottom of the seventh as they loaded the bases with two outs, but Kirchberg got Kastenholz looking to retire the side and end the game.
On top of his work at the plate, going 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles, Kirtchberg fanned 14 and allowed two runs on two hits and six walks in the complete game win for the Crawdads. Eliot Turnquist led Columbus going 3-for-4 at the plate, while Constein, Ayden Adam, James Mobry IV and Minick each added two hits.
The Skeeters (2-5) will look to recharge this week before traveling to Rio on July 25.
Indians stay hot, roll by Railmen
Following a three-game losing skid, Poynette celebrated Fourth of July in style, picking up a pair of wins of Columbus and Montello.
The Indians continued their current hot streak on Sunday, cruising to a 12-4 win over Rio in an Eastern Section game at Pauquette Park in Poynette. Steven Leiterman went 3-for-6 with a triple while Kory Ryan and Tyler Kurt each had a pair of hits, including a double, to fuel Poynette’s third straight win.
It was a slow start for both teams as neither scored in the first two frames before Poynette broke loose with three runs in the home half of the third. The lead didn’t last however, as Rio scored a pair in the fourth and another run in the top of the fifth to knot things at 3.
The deadlock quickly dissipated as the Indians torched the Railmen for five runs in the home half, sparking a 9-1 run over the final four-plus innings to run away with the victory.
Kelby Peterson drove in two runs on three hits, including the go-ahead RBI single in the frame, while Davy Tomlinson and Alex O’Connor each added a pair of hits for the Indians. Will Plenty and Jeff Jenkins each had a double for the Railmen, while the latter allowed six earned runs on 12 hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings of work to get the loss.
Poynette travels to section leaders Monona (7-1) on Saturday before heading to fellow section title contender Montello on Sunday. Meanwhile the Railmen travel to Columbus in a pair of 2-5 teams looking to move up the league standings ahead of the playoffs.
Granite Jaxx douse Firemen in extras
A week after suffering an 11-inning walk-off loss to the Skeeters, Montello flipped the script on July 9.
After slipping behind 3-2 after the top half of the 11th inning against Cottage Grove, the Granite Jaxx pushed across a pair of runs on a two-run BJ Konkel single to walk-off the Firemen, 4-3, and snap a two-game skid for Montello.
Konkel went 3-for-5, while Noah Polcyn and Nate Andrews each had a pair of hits, including a double by the latter, to fuel Montello’s victory. That win looked in doubt after the top of the 11th following Mitch Kelsey’s RBI single that gave Cottage Grove a 1-0 lead.
The Firemen threatened for more as a two-out error put a pair of runners in scoring position with two down, but Andrews got Carson Youngquist to pop out to Polcyn at shortstop and end the threat. Polcyn and Andrews then sparked the game-winning rally, with a single and a double to start of the inning before DJ Raasch drew a walk to load the bases with nobody out.
It set the table for Konkel, who laced a 1-1 pitch to left field to send the Granite Jaxx (4-3) into elation. Andrews was huge on the bump in relief, allowing one run on five hits and three walks while racking up 10 punchouts in six innings of work.
Kelsey went 2-for-6 with a double and two RBIs to power the Firemen.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.