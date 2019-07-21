In the hunt for the Home Talent League Eastern Section playoffs, missed chances can really halt a team’s postseason hopes.
After squandering too many opportunities in its last two losses, Poynette capitalized on its chances Sunday for a 14-2 win over Portage in eight innings at Bidwell Field in Portage. Jalen Knuteson and Ryan Hutchinson each had three hits and Anthony Mabrey allowed one hit in seven innings of work to help power the Indians following a 5-4 rain-shortened loss to DeForest on Saturday.
“Coming back after a tough loss yesterday to be focused and ready to play right away was a big deal,” Poynette player/manager Davy Tomlinson said. “Stranding runners is every team’s downfall and we were lucky to have those clutch hits.”
Poynette (8-6) built an early 4-1 lead through the first four innings behind a four-run third, but blew things open in the sixth. The Indians sent 11 batters to the plate and pushed across six runs to seize a commanding 10-1 lead.
Back-to-back singles by Alex O’Connor and Ryan Hutchinson, who went 3-for-3, off Portage reliever Austen Stensrud started things off before Dylan Tomlinson drew a four-pitch walk to load the bases. Knuteson kept things rolling with an RBI infield single to make it 5-1 before Hutchinson raced across on a passed ball to extend the advantage to 6-1.
Mabrey was then hit by a pitch before Davy Tomlinson got plunked to bring around Dylan Tomlinson to for a 7-1 lead. With the bases juiced, Kory Ryan delivered a two-run double to chase Stensrud and give Poynette a 9-1 edge.
Portage manager Bill Greene brought in Adam Walz for Stensrud and gave up a sacrifice fly to Steven Leiterman to make it 10-1 before ultimately getting out of the inning without any more damage.
“Stensrud was fine; he was pounding the strikezone and they were just hitting it. You’ll have days like that,” Greene said. “His stuff is good enough to get people out here; we’ve got three games left and he’s definitely going to be a part of it.”
With a comfortable lead, Mabrey continued to mow down the Skeeters (4-9). The lefty kept Portage hitless through six frames before ultimately giving up a lead-off single to Adam Bortz in the bottom of the seventh inning. Mabrey stranded him there however, striking out the next two Portage batters before getting Matt Bortz to ground out to end the threat.
“I was able to locate multiple pitches today,” Mabrey said of the key to his success, striking out five and walking just three. “Through the last few starts I’ve been having trouble with my change-up, but I was able to locate that well today and throw the breaking ball and fast ball on both sides of the plate.”
Leading by nine, the Indians put things to bed in the top of the eighth. Poynette, which had eight players record a hit, scored four more runs, including RBI singles by Mabrey and Davy Tomlinson, for a 14-1 lead. Down to their final three outs, the Skeeters made some noise in the home half of the frame.
Pinch hitter Ryan Fahey led off the inning with a single through the right side. Fahey was quickly retired on a fielder’s choice by Stensrud, who later came around on a two-out RBI fielder’s choice by Kalen Mace to cut the deficit to 14-2.
“We’re going to find it these last three weeks, I’m sure,” Greene said. “Ryan (Fahey) did a good job getting on base in the ninth, it might even be his first hit for the Skeeters on a Sunday, and I just root for guys like that.”
While the loss all but eliminates the Skeeters from the postseason, Greene knows the team can still play spoiler next week against Cottage Grove and knows the team won’t give up. As for the Indians, Poynette remains in the thick of things but will likely need to win out in order to get back to the playoffs for the first time in three years.
Mabrey said the 12-run win gives the Indians “some good momentum going into the final two weeks,” beginning next week against Columbus, and Tomlinson knows the balanced attack against the Skeeters is a good building point.
“When you can be balanced it’s hard for a defense and everybody contributed. Whenever you can have everybody doing something, that’s a big deal,” he said.
