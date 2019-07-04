With the game tied at 4 heading into the bottom of the eighth, Poynette jumped on visiting Cottage Grove for nine runs in the inning on its way to a 13-4 Home Talent League victory at Pauquette Park on Thursday.
With the victory, Poynette (6-3) moved into sole possession of second place of the Eastern Section, two games behind first-place Sun Prariie.
The host Indians collected 18 hits, with all nine batters in the lineup getting two hits each.
Kory Ryan, Anthony Mabrey, Steve Leiterman and Cody Matusch all had doubles for the Indians.
Mabrey threw eight innings to get the win, giving up four runs on eight hits while striking out four.
Cottage Grove 100 300 000 — 4 9 2
Poynette 111 001 090 — 13 18 0
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-so) — CG: Dimmig (5.1-7-2-0-0), Karlin-Kamin (1.2-4-2-1-0), Kelsey (L; 1-7-8-3-0). P: Mabrey (W; 8-8-4-3-4), O’Connor (1-1-0-0-0).
Leading Hitters — CG: Cates 2x4. 2B — Dimmig. HR — Schroeder-Gasser. P: Knuteson 2x5, Da. Tomlinson 2x4, Dy. Tomlinson 2x4, Ryan 2x5, O’Connor 2x6, Mabrey 2x5, Lieterman 2x5, Krigbaum 2x5, Matush 2x5. 2B — Ryan, Mabrey, Lieterman, Matush.
Rio 9, Monona 4
Rio took the lead for good with three runs in the second inning, and also scored three runs in the fifth, on the way to a 9-4 victory over host Monona on Thursday.
The visiting Railmen pounded out 14 hits, led by Trajan Prochnow, who was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. Danny Strause, Nick Henke, Trevor Kearney and Dakotah Kirchenwitz also had multi-hit games for Rio (4-4).
Rio 130 030 101 — 9 14 1
Monona 100 020 010 — 4 15 3
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-so) — R: Gibbons (W; 5.2-10-3-2-6), Prochnow (1.1-4-1-0-1), Kearney (2-1-0-0-1). M: Schmidt (L; 4.1-9-7-0-0), Swanson (2.2-3-0-1-2), Najacht (2-2-1-0-2).
Leading Hitters — R: Prochnow 3x5, Strause 2x5, Henke 2x5, T. Kearney 2x5, Kirchenwitz 2x4. 2B — Prochnow, B. Kearney, Zirbel, T. Kearney. 3B — Strause, Kirchenwitz. M: J. Carlson 3x4, Goff 3x5, Seelow 2x4, O’Brien 2x5. 2B — O’Brien.
