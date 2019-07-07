The Poynette Indians’ current slide continued on Sunday as they fell 10-6 to Monona in a Home Talent League Eastern Section game at Ahuska Park in Monona.
Dylan Tomlinson doubled to pace the Indians, who dropped their fourth game out of their last five following a 5-1 start. Monona (6-3) got off to a great start, plating three runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Poynette (6-4) answered with a run in the top of the second, but the Braves claimed the three-run lead back with a run in the home half of the frame. The teams again traded runs in the fourth, kick-starting five straight runs for Monona, including a three-run eighth inning, as it took a 10-2 lead.
Down to their last three outs, the Indians put together one final rally. Poynette pushed across four runs in the top of the ninth but failed to get all the way back. Dan Genrich struck out 10 and gave up three earned runs on five hits and six walks in 8⅔ innings for Monona, while adding one of the Braves’ two home runs at the plate.
Alex O’Connor gave up seven earned runs on 12 hits and two walks in seven innings to get the loss for the Indians, who travel to section leader Sun Prairie on Saturday before hosting the Red Birds next Sunday.
Poynette 010 100 004 — 6 6 1
Monona 310 101 13x — 10 14 4
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-so) — Poy: O’Connor (L; 7-12-7-2-0), Bestul (1-2-3-1-1). Mon: Genrich (W; 8.2-5-3-6-10), Najacht (0.1-1-0-0-0).
Leading Hitters — Poy: none. 2B — Dy. Tomlinson. Mon: T. Carlson 3x4, Parman 3x5, O’Brien 2x5. 2B — J. Carlson, Schmitz, O’Brien. HR — Genrich, Parman.
Railmen can’t spring upset
Rio put up a tough fight against first-place Sun Prairie on July 5 but fell short of upsetting the league-leading Red Birds, suffering a 7-4 loss in an Eastern Section game at Ashley Field.
The Railmen (4-5) hung in there in the opening innings, pushing across runs in the third and fourth to tie the game at 2 midway through the fourth inning but Sun Prairie turned the tide from there.
The Red Birds scored three runs in the home half of the fourth, and after Rio scored a run in the sixth, tacked on a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh for a 7-3 lead. Rio made one last push, scoring a run in the top of the ninth, but couldn’t get closer.
Micah Zirbel had a double and an RBI to lead the Railmen at the plate, while Jeff Jenkins struck out a pair in 3⅓ innings of work to get the loss. Rio will look to get back in the win column this week when it hosts Poynette on Sunday.
Rio 001 101 001 — 4 5 1
Sun Prairie 101 300 20x — 7 10 2
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-so) — Rio: Jenkins (L; 3.1-5-4-4-2), T. Kearney (3.2-4-3-4-0), Strause (1-1-0-0-1). SP: Middaugh (W; 7-5-3-3-9), Lange (2-0-0-2-3).
Leading Hitters — Rio: none. 2B — Zirbel. SP: Krebs 3x5, Middaugh 2x3, Maastricht 3x4. 2B — Krebs, Maastricht.
