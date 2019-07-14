RIO — The host Railmen slugged three homers and starting pitcher Jeff Jenkins pitched into the eighth inning, helping Rio pick up a big 9-7 victory over Poynette at Firemen’s Park on Sunday afternoon that moved Rio within a game of the fourth and final playoff spot in the Home Talent League’s Eastern Section.
Jenkins gave up single runs in the first and second innings, but kept the Indians off the scoreboard until they struck for four runs in the top of the eighth. Jenkins gave up nine hits and four earned runs over 7⅔ innings, walking three and striking out four to get the win.
“Jeff was outstanding. He threw really well,” Rio manager Steve Plenty said. “He located, threw a lot of strikes, kept them off balance and we made some nice plays behind him.”
Rio (5-5) took a 7-2 lead into the eighth inning, but that was when things got interesting. Poynette (7-5) got back-to-back one-out hits from Kyle Bestul and Cody Matush, setting the table for Jalen Knuteson. The leadoff man stroked a two-out double to the fence in center, scoring both runners to make it 7-4.
Knuteson’s hit chased Jenkins from the mound, and brought on reliever Ricky Donovan, who hit the only two batters he faced, loading the bases and forcing Plenty to bring Trevor Kearney in to replace Donovan.
Poynette was then gifted two more runs. First it was Rio catcher Taylor Manuel’s errant throw back to the pitcher that allowed Knuteson to motor home from third to make it 7-5. Then an error on Kory Ryan’s grounder back up the middle allowed another runner to score to make it 7-6. Rio avoided further damage when the Indians’ Aaron Krigbaum lined out to right field for the final out of the eighth.
Rio got two insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth. After Micah Zirbel slapped a one-out single into right field, Brennan Kearney clubbed one over the fence in right field for a two-run homer to make it 9-6.
Those two runs ended up being big when Poynette once again made some noise at the plate in the top of the ninth. After Trevor Kearney retired the first two batters he faced in the ninth, the next four Poynette batters all reached with a pair of hit batters sandwiched in between two walks.
The walk to Anthony Mabrey scored Matush to make it 9-7. Then with the bases loaded and two outs, Trevor Kearney was able to get Davy Tomlinson to fly out to center field to end the game.
Plenty gave credit to Kearney for finding a way out of the jam he created.
“That’s a credit to Trevor. He’s fearless,” Plenty said. “He will always take the ball and will always want to be in that situation. I love him for it.”
Poynette struck first in the top of the first inning when Knuteson, who had two doubles and drove in three for the Indians, doubled to open the game and later scored on Krigbaum’s RBI single to make it 1-0.
Rio answered in the home half of the first with a pair of runs. Zirbel, who had three hits for the Railmen, singled to open the inning and scored on Trevor Kearney’s sacrifice fly to tie the game at 1. Manuel followed with a RBI single to left to give the Railmen a 2-1 lead.
Poynette tied the game at 2 in the second. Matush led off the inning with a single to left before stealing second. He moved to third on a grounder to the right side by Dylan Tomlinson, and then came home on Knuteson’s groundout to the second baseman.
Rio took the lead for good with three runs in the third. Brennan Kearney doubled to open the inning. Poynette starting pitcher Anthony Mabrey retired the next two batters, but couldn’t get the third out.
Trevor Kearney’s walk extended the inning, and Taylor Manuel’s single loaded the bases. That brought up Decker Dyle, who drove a Mabrey offering to center field to score one, giving Rio a 3-2 lead. Carter Seth followed with a base hit to left field, scoring both Trevor Kearney and Manuel to make it 5-2.
Rio used the long ball to add to its lead. Dakotah Kirchenwitz’s solo home run to left field, which just eluded a leaping attempt by Poynette left fielder Dylan Tomlinson, made it 6-2. Then in the seventh inning, Nick Henke led off the frame with a homer to center field to make it 7-2.
Poynette had some opportunities to close the gap. It had a runner on second base with just one out in the fourth with the top of the order coming up, but Jenkins got out of trouble. Knuteson lined a shot that bounced off Jenkins’ shin. Jenkins was able to recover in time to throw out Knuteson for the second out of the inning.
Then after making two practice pitches to prove he could continue on the mound, Jenkins struck out Mabrey to end the inning.
Poynette had runners on the corners with just one out in the fifth, but that threat ended when Steven Leiterman hit a grounder up the middle that turned into an easy inning-ending double play.
In the sixth, Poynette again had a runner on third with two outs in the inning, but Knuteson was retired on a comebacker to end the inning.
“I thought we had a chance for some more runs early and we just didn’t have clutch hits,” Poynette player/manager Davy Tomlinson said. “Normally our guys are pretty good at that, coming up with that clutch two-out hit, and we didn’t do it.”
The loss for the Indians put a damper on what could have been a great weekend. Poynette picked up an 11-4 victory over first-place Sun Prairie on Saturday, but the Railmen forced the Indians to settle for a split of its weekend games. Poynette now sits in fourth place in the Eastern Section, two games behind Sun Prairie, but is just a half-game out of second place.
With the win, Rio moves into sixth place in the nine-team Eastern Section, and is just one game behind Poynette in a battle for the fourth and final playoff spot.
Poynette 110 000 041 — 7 9 0
Rio 203 000 12x — 9 13 4
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-so) — P: Mabrey (L, 8-13-9-4-5). R: Jenkins (W, 7.2-9-4-3-4), Donovan (0-0-0-0-0), T. Kearney (1.1-0-1-2-0).
Leading hitters — P: Knuteson 2x5, Da. Tomlinson 2x5, Matush 2x4. 2B — Knuteson 2. R: Zirbel 3x5, B. Kearney 2x4, Kirchenwitz 2x4, Manuel 3x4. HR — B. Kearney, Kirchenwitz, Henke. 2B — B. Kearney.
