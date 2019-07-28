Travis Hamilton drove in seven runs, including the game-winner in the bottom of the 11th inning, lifting the Portage Skeeters to a 9-8 victory over Cottage Grove at Bidwell Field in Portage on Sunday.
Hamilton was also responsible to getting the game to extra innings. With Portage (5-9) trailing 8-5 heading into the bottom of the ninth, the Skeeters mounted a rally. Singles by Ethan Green and Kalen Mace set the table for Hamilton, who connected for a three-run home run to tie the game.
Then in the 11th, Hamilton came through again. After Greene and Mace walked, Hamilton drilled a base hit to right to score Greene for the winning run.
Hamilton also had a two-run single in the fifth inning and an RBI ground out in the seventh. Adam Bortz hit a two-run homer for Portage in the seventh inning.
Portage manager Bill Greene was in the starting lineup for the first time this season and got into the action with a diving catch in the top half of the 11th inning, helping keep Cottage Grove (6-8) off the board.
Mace threw the final three innings for Portage to get the win on the mound. He gave up just one hit and struck out six.
Poynette 9, Columbus 7
Poynette moved another step closer towards making the playoffs, using a four-run fifth inning to pick up a 9-7 victory over Columbus on Sunday in Poynette.
Jalen Knuteson had four hits and drove in a pair of runs, while Dylan Tomlinson had two hits and also drove in two runs to lead the Indians past the Crawdads.
Poynette (9-6) can clinch a playoff spot with a victory in DeForest next Sunday. If Poynette were to lose to DeForest, it would need some help to make the postseason.
Sun Prairie 10, Rio 9
Rio gave Eastern Section leading Sun Prairie all it could handle on Saturday, but came up short after the Red Birds scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to get the come-from-behind win.
Rio got three hits from Trevor Kearney and Micah Zirbel, and homers from Dakotah Kirchenwitz and Nick Henke in the loss. It was the second straight one-run loss for the Railmen, and the third overall in the Sunday League.
