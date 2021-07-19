HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Sauk Prairie passes another test against Mazomanie to stay unbeaten

The Sauk Prairie Twins have passed every test thrown at them this season in the Home Talent League Northern Section.

The Twins got all they could handle on Sunday from Mazomanie but were able to ride out the Mustangs for an 11-8 win, improving to 9-0 on the season in a West Division Sunday League tilt in Mazomanie. Lucas and Sam Koenig each had a pair of hits, including a double each, with the latter fanning five and allowing just two hits and a walk in three scoreless innings to get the win and keep the Twins unbeaten.

A fast start also propelled Sauk Prairie as it sent a dozen batters to the plate and pushed across eight runs in the top of the first inning, including a two-run Alex Mayer single, for a major 8-0 cushion early on.

The Twins kept the hammer down, tacking on single runs in the second and fifth, the first coming off an error and the latter coming by way of an Elijah Jorgenson RBI single, for a 10-0 lead. The Mustangs (4-5) reared back however, responding with four runs in the bottom of the sixth and two more in the eighth to inch within 10-6.