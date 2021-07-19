HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Sauk Prairie passes another test against Mazomanie to stay unbeaten

The Sauk Prairie Twins have passed every test thrown at them this season in the Home Talent League Northern Section.
The Twins got all they could handle on Sunday from Mazomanie but were able to ride out the Mustangs for an 11-8 win, improving to 9-0 on the season in a West Division Sunday League tilt in Mazomanie. Lucas and Sam Koenig each had a pair of hits, including a double each, with the latter fanning five and allowing just two hits and a walk in three scoreless innings to get the win and keep the Twins unbeaten.
A fast start also propelled Sauk Prairie as it sent a dozen batters to the plate and pushed across eight runs in the top of the first inning, including a two-run Alex Mayer single, for a major 8-0 cushion early on.
The Twins kept the hammer down, tacking on single runs in the second and fifth, the first coming off an error and the latter coming by way of an Elijah Jorgenson RBI single, for a 10-0 lead. The Mustangs (4-5) reared back however, responding with four runs in the bottom of the sixth and two more in the eighth to inch within 10-6.
Sauk Prairie added an insurance run in the top of the ninth on a Chucky Schara sacrifice fly before surrendering two more runs in the home half of the final frame before ultimately squashing the threat. Jorgenson and Mayer each added a pair of hits for the Twins, who were outhit by the Mustangs 19 to 11.
“The offense started hot to give us a nice cushion, but we got stuck on a little bit of cruise control,” Lucas Koenig said. “Mazo battled back hard putting together a lot of good at bats."
The Twins will put their perfect record on the line this Sunday when they travel to Cross Plains, who’s currently tied with Ashton atop the Northern East Division at 7-2.
Granite Jaxx grind out Indians
Jostling for playoff position in the Eastern Section, Montello and Poynette faced off in a pivotal Sunday League clash at Montello High School.
The Granite Jaxx started fast, scoring eight runs over the first three innings before holding off a late Indians push for a crucial 11-9 win. DJ Raasch went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer while Bennett Bartol uncorked a grand slam to help power Montello to victory and a 5-3 league mark.
Nate Andrews sparked the Granite Jaxx’s hot start with a two-run bomb in the bottom of the first, and after a two-run second, Bartol laced his bases clearing four-bagger for a massive 8-0 lead. The advantage stood until the top of the fifth when Poynette cut the deficit in half with a four-run frame behind a Kory Ryan three-run homer and a Davy Tomlinson RBI single.
After trading runs in the sixth and seventh, Raasch tacked on a pair of insurance runs with his long ball in the bottom of the eighth. It proved to be crucial as the Indians strung together one final push with their final three outs.
Poynette (5-4) got its first two batters on base before Ryan Hutchinson delivered an RBI single to spark the rally attempt. Riley Radewan then brought home Justin Hausser with a groundout to second base before Ian Nowell added a two-run homer with one out to pull within 11-9. It wasn’t meant to be however, as Tomlinson lined out to Buxton Toutant at third base to end the Indians late push.
Nowell went 3-for-5 with a double and a homer to lead Poynette, while Steven Leiterman added three hits. Bartol, Raasch and Curtis Morgan each had a pair of hits for the Granite Jaxx.
Montello hosts Columbus (2-6) on Sunday looking to solidify its spot in second-place behind Eastern Section leader Monona, while Poynette will rest up ahead of its regular season finale against Cottage Grove on Aug. 1.
Pirates boat race Rivermen
Attempting to lock up its spot in the Northern Section playoffs, Reedsburg broke loose in a 13-3 seven-inning win over Wisconsin Dells on Sunday in a West Division game at Nishan Park.
Hayden Hahn fanned a dozen and allowed the three runs on just four hits and five walks over six innings to get the win, while Ben Turner went 4-for-5 with a double to lead the Pirates’ 21-hit barrage. Reedsburg had to wait to really rev its engines, going scoreless after the first two innings, but eventually it righted the ship.
The Pirates (4-5) passed six runs in the bottom of the third before hanging four more in the bottom of the fourth for a comfortable 10-0 lead. The Rivermen (0-9) ultimately answered back with three runs in the top of the fifth but it wasn’t enough.
Reedsburg replied with a two-run sixth before tacking on another run in the bottom of the seventh to cap off the mercy-rule victory. Hunter Wais went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs, Durrell Naquin went 3-for-4 with a double and five others had multiple hits for the Pirates.
Payton Sterkowitz went 2-for-2 with a home run and Corey Rosol struck out a pair while giving up six runs on eight hits over three innings of work to get the loss for the Rivermen. Reedsburg heads to Waunakee on Saturday while the Rivermen will welcome Ashton on Sunday.
Railmen roll over Crawdads
The Rio Railmen found a head of steam on Sunday, scoring six runs over the first three innings en route to a 9-1 win over Columbus in an Eastern Section game at Fireman’s Park in Columbus.
Trevor Kearney went 3-for-4 with a double while Jeff Jenkins struck out 12 in the complete game win and added a pair of hits for the Railmen, who moved to 3-5 on the year. Following a scoreless opening frame, Rio immediately went to work in the second, plating four runs for the quick lead.
The Railmen added two more in the top of the third and another pair in the top of the sixth to extend the lead out to 8-0. The Crawdads (2-6) eventually scratched out a run in the bottom of the seventh but it was all Columbus scored as Jenkins locked in the rest of the way.
The veteran righty allowed just the one run on five hits and three walks, while Gary Pashley went 2-for-3 and Brandon Walk and Joey Kmiec each doubled for Columbus. The Railmen will host Portage (2-5) on Sunday looking to continue their winning ways.
