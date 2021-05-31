HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Seesaw game with Monona doesn't go Columbus' way, loses 13-12

McHugh went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and three RBIs at the plate.

“We got into some trouble there with our pitching,” Sauer said. “We came in with two guys that have sore arms. We had to rotate out. If Kendall’s arm was feeling right in that situation, maybe it’s a different situation. His arm was sore and his velocity was not there today and they took advantage of it. That’s the same with Constein, when he came into pitch. His arm was just too sore. It’s unfortunate for it to happen to us in that inning. That’s what led to that big inning.”

Schulte pitched the final three innings, only allowing one run off three hits and three walks. He also struck out three Braves.

“I just asked him to throw strikes and he did that,” Sauer said. “He’s not a pitcher, but he went out there and pitched for us. He did a heck of a job. He painted a few corners against some really good hitters.”

Constein — who went 3-for-6 with three RBIs and a double — had a home run robbed from him when he led off the bottom of the sixth inning as Braves centerfielder Andrew Rajkovich reached over the fence and snagged the fly ball.