HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Seesaw game with Monona doesn't go Columbus' way, loses 13-12

COLUMBUS — A nine-inning Home Talent League game is long and anything can happen between any two teams.
Just ask members of the Columbus Crawdads and the Monona Braves in their whirlwind of a season opener on Sunday. The contest had several lead changes and a last-inning rally by the Crawdads, but in the end, the Braves held on to earn a 13-12 win in the Eastern Section tilt.
“To my surprise, we hanged tough,” Columbus manager Craig Sauer said. “These guys play hard. They don’t know that they’re down by seven, they just keep playing. They did an incredible job of just bouncing back. The thing is, in addition to time, nine-inning games are a long game and a lot of things can happen. If you get down early, you’ve just got to keep fighting and just keep going because anything can happen.”
There were a lot of highs and lows between both teams as there were several lead changes, some funky plays and big offensive innings that changed the momentum of the game.
The Crawdads got out front first as Jarod Ontiveros — who went 2-for-6 with two RBIs at the plate — had an RBI single and Kendall Minick had an RBI groundout to third to go up 2-0 in the first inning.
The first lead change of the game came the next inning when the Braves loaded the bases, allowing Matt Willey to bring in a run off a blooper to right. Monona’s Beau Goff — who went 2-for-3 with two RBIs at the plate — hit a two-run double to deep left-center for a 3-2 lead with one out.
The Braves put two more runs on in the third when Kyle McHugh’s fly ball to right was caught, allowing Andrew Wasmund to tag up from third and trot home for a 4-2 lead with two outs. The Braves scored again off a balk by Ontiveros, Columbus’ starting pitcher, to go up 5-2.
The Crawdads never went away however, and behind RBI singles from Jacob Constein and Joe Morris to cut it to 5-4 in the fourth.
Then things got a little funky for the Crawdads in the fifth inning. After Constein grounded out, Minick reached base off an error and Alex Watrud was walked. After Joe Kmiec popped up to the shortstop for the second out, Gary Pashley walked to load the bases before Zach Osgood came up to bat.
A couple pitches into Osgood’s at bat, Braves pitcher Andy Swanson threw a wild pitch that allowed Minick and Watrud to score, taking a 6-5 lead.
“Anytime you get a lead against this team gives you a lot of confidence,” Sauer said. “I think it gives a lot confidence in our team that we could come back at any point in the game. We kept fighting and, yeah, that was big.”
The Crawdads eventually loaded the bases again after Osgood and Ryan Schulte walked before Morris hit an RBI single to right-center.
The Crawdads came down from their high in the top of the sixth when the Braves batted through three Crawdad pitchers and put up a 7-spot, which was highlighted by a three-run homer to center by McHugh to take a 12-7 lead.
McHugh went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and three RBIs at the plate.
“We got into some trouble there with our pitching,” Sauer said. “We came in with two guys that have sore arms. We had to rotate out. If Kendall’s arm was feeling right in that situation, maybe it’s a different situation. His arm was sore and his velocity was not there today and they took advantage of it. That’s the same with Constein, when he came into pitch. His arm was just too sore. It’s unfortunate for it to happen to us in that inning. That’s what led to that big inning.”
Schulte pitched the final three innings, only allowing one run off three hits and three walks. He also struck out three Braves.
“I just asked him to throw strikes and he did that,” Sauer said. “He’s not a pitcher, but he went out there and pitched for us. He did a heck of a job. He painted a few corners against some really good hitters.”
Constein — who went 3-for-6 with three RBIs and a double — had a home run robbed from him when he led off the bottom of the sixth inning as Braves centerfielder Andrew Rajkovich reached over the fence and snagged the fly ball.
“That guy is a professional hitter,” Sauer said. “I was just telling the guys the difference in the game was a nice play in centerfield to rob his home run. It could’ve been an even bigger day. He’s an amazing talent. His bat is amazing. He hasn’t had much batting practice and he came out here and hit the crap out of the ball. He’s just a great player.”
Monona loaded the bases in the seventh, but the Crawdads limited the damage to just a run off a Vince Schmitz sacrifice fly for a 13-7 lead.
Following his home run robbery earlier, Constein got a chance for redemption in the bottom half of the seventh. With a run already on the board, Ontiveros delivered an RBI single to keep things moving and load the bases with the deficit trimmed to 13-9. Constein then ripped a bases-clearing, three-run triple to deep left to claw the Crawdads within 13-12.
It ultimately wasn’t enough however, but not without one final push from Columbus. The Crawdads pressured the Braves in the ninth inning when Watrud was hit by pitch and stole second with one out. However, that threat went away after both Kmeic and Brandon Walk struck out to end the game in defeat.
But Sauer said he was still pleased with how his team fought to the very end.
“I can’t even put into words how proud I am of these guys,” he said. “They played so good. We were down by five runs at one point, and to come back into this game and make it down to the last out kind of situation was amazing for such a young team. We came out here and played with such poise today was awesome.”
MONONA BRAVES 13, COLUMBUS 12</&hspag3>
Monona 032 007 100 — 13 14 4
Columbus 201 130 500 — 12 11 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-k): M ― Andy Swanson (4.2-6-2-4-3), Beau Goff (W, 1.2-4-4-2-1), Shawn Held (2.20-0-4-5). C ― Jarod Ontiveros (L, 5.2-7-7-4-3), Jacob Constein (0-2-2-1-0), Kendall Minick (0.1-2-3-1-1), Ryan Schulte (3-2-1-3-3).
Leading hitters (two or more hits: M ― Taylor Carlson 2x6, Jordan Carlson 2x5, Kyle McHugh 3x5, Beau Goff 2x3. C ― Joe Morris 2x3, Jarod Ontiveros 2x6, Jacob Constein 3x6, Zach Osgood 2x3. HR: M ― Kyle McHugh. 2B: M ― Kyle McHugh, Beau Goff 2. C ― Jacob Constein. RBIs (two or more): M ― Vince Schmitz 2, Kyle McHugh 3, Bea Goff 2. C ― Joe Morris 2, Jarod Onitveros 2, Jacob Constein 3.
