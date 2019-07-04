The Portage Skeeters have been one of the Home Talent League Eastern Section’s most successful teams in recent years, having made the section’s playoffs in each of the last four seasons, but if that streak is going to reach a fifth year, Portage is going to have heat up soon.
The Skeeters were roughed up by the league-leading Sun Prairie Red Birds on Thursday, falling to 3-5 on the year with a 12-2 loss in seven innings at Bidwell Field.
The top four teams in the nine-team Eastern Section make the playoffs. Portage entered Thursday in fifth place, one game behind DeForest, who was idle Thursday.
“There’s a logjam for that fourth and final spot,” Portage manager Bill Greene said following Thursday’s loss. “We’ve got to get on a roll and string some wins together if we want any chance at all. I guess that starts Sunday.”
Portage was forced to play from behind right from the start, as Sun Prairie (8-1) scored twice in the top of the first inning. After Portage starting pitcher Kyle Chappell retired the first two Sun Prairie hitters he faced, he caught a little too much of the plate on a pitch to No. 3 hitter Randy Molina, who hit a moon shot just inside the right-field foul pole for a solo home run that made it 1-0.
The Red Birds followed Molina’s blast with three straight singles, including a RBI single to right field by Aaron Schmidt to make it 2-0.
The Skeeters cut the lead in half with a run in the bottom of the first. Leadoff man Brady Greene dumped a single into left field to get things started and moved to second on a walk to Ethan Greene. Then with two outs, Brady Greene motored home on Adam Bortz’s base hit to center to make it 2-1.
Sun Prairie stretched out its lead with four runs in the second. With one out, Molina hit a grounder to shortstop Ethan Greene for a potential inning-ending double play, but the Skeeters failed to record even one out on the play. Ethan Greene chose to flip the ball to second baseman Adam Walz instead of making the putout himself, and when Walz, who was playing deep in the hole on the play, was late to the bag, the runner was called safe.
Sun Prairie took advantage of the miscue, as Ty Hamilton followed with a two-run double to right-center field before Justin Krebs hit a two-run single to right to make it 6-1.
After giving up a run on a pair of hits in the first inning, Sun Prairie starting pitcher Nate Hoffman settled in to retire eight batters in a row, a streak that ended with Bortz’s base hit to right field in the fourth. But even that hit didn’t go Portage’s way, as Bortz was thrown out trying to stretch the single into a double.
Sun Prairie blew the game open with two runs in the third on a two-run single by Jack Maastricht that made it 8-1. The Red Birds made it 10-1 with two more runs in the fifth.
Portage took advantage of Hoffman’s loss of command in the fifth, as the right-hander walked three straight batters to open the inning. The Skeeters got their second run when Walz scored from third on Brady Greene’s fielder’s choice grounder to make it 10-2.
The Red Birds, who slugged out 18 hits in the game, landed one more big blow in the top of the seventh when Maastricht connected for a two-run homer to left-center field that made it 12-2. Maastricht finished the game with four hits and drove in four runs.
Portage had an opportunity to extend the game by avoiding the 10-run rule in the bottom of the seventh when Grant Garrigan walked and Brady Greene singled to open the inning. But Sun Prairie relief pitcher Logan Lange retired the next three hitters in order to seal the win and extend Sun Prairie’s winning streak to seven games.
The Red Birds have scored 10 or more runs in five of their eight victories.
“There are no holes in their batting lineup, and they got pitching to burn,” Bill Greene said. “There’s a reason they’re the No. 1 team. They got it all right now.”
Portage on the other hand, was a bit shorthanded for Thursday’s game, as it had just nine players in uniform. The lack of bodies in the Portage dugout had a few players playing out of position.
“We have 25 guys on our roster, but when you only have nine guys here, you don’t have a lot of options,” Bill Greene said. “These guys are playing their butts off. I tip my hat to them for showing up every week. We’ve just got to get more guys here so we can get things back together.”
Portage will return to action with a home game against the Montello Granite Jaxx on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Sun Prairie 242 020 2 — 12 18 0
Portage 100 010 0 — 2 5 1
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-so) — SP: Hoffman (W, 5-3-2-5-5), Lange (2-2-0-1-2). P: Chappell (L, 7-18-12-3-5).
Leading hitters — SP: Jenkins 2x5, Maastricht 4x5, Molina 2x4, Hamilton 3x5, Krebs 2x5, Knorr 2x4. HR — Molina, Maastricht. 2B — Hamilton, Knorr. P: Bortz 3x3, B. Greene 2x3.
