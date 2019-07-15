CAZENOVIA — Wins have been hard to come by for the Wisconsin Dells Home Talent League baseball team this season.
The Rivermen made it look easy on July 13, snapping a three-game losing skid with a convincing 13-0 win over Cazenovia in seven innings in a Northern Section Game at Memorial Park in Cazenovia. Zach Zamzow and Jakob Millard each had three hits for the Rivermen, who pounded out 17 in the mercy-rule win.
“It was nice to see everyone contribute today. I believe everyone had a hit; we lost on Thursday in the night league to Montello, 12-7, but we were hitting the ball well and I think that contributed to today,” Zamzow said.
“Everyone was feeling it today and when you have one to no errors, that’s huge for us because no one gets down on themselves and plays solid ball.”
Wisconsin Dells (3-9) got out to a great start, building a 5-0 lead after the fourth inning, but really got hot down the stretch. The Rivermen scored four runs in both the fifth and seventh innings, batting around in both frames, to finish things off.
Travis Hudack got things started in the fifth by a lead-off bloop single before Austin Fjoser ripped the second of his two doubles to move the pair into scoring position. Zamzow made the Reds pay, lacing a two-run single back up the middle for a 7-0 lead.
Zamzow advanced to second on the relay home that Fjoser beat out before Dylan Musiedlak walked to put a pair of runners on. Mickey Fadness kept the hits coming with an RBI single to score Zamzow before a sacrifice fly by Dylan Stein plated Musiedlak to make it 9-0.
After the four-run fifth, the Reds (1-12) pulled starter Logan Morris for reliever Mark Klang. The move worked initially as Klang retired the Rivermen in order in the sixth but the Rivermen figured out the right-hander.
Zamzow and Musiedlak led the seventh off with back-to-back singles before Fadness delivered a second consecutive RBI single to push the lead to 10-0. Following a ground-out by Stein, A.J. Strong beat out an inning-ending double play throw for an RBI fielder’s choice to make it 11-0 and keep the Rivermen alive.
With new life, the Dells took advantage as Millard singled to move Strong to third. Rosol and pinch-hitter Zac Huber continued to pile things on, hitting back-to-back RBI singles before Klang eventually got out of the inning.
“Once we put the pedal down you kind of could see it in their eyes that they lost all momentum. They had to switch pitchers and even with their second pitcher coming in, we were hitting off of him and we put in a great performance,” Zamzow said.
Needing four runs to stay alive, the Reds tried to get something going in the home half of the seventh. After a pair of outs, pinch-hitter Casey Rego reached on an error to keep Cazenovia alive but Rosol got Morris to ground out to end the game.
While Rosol shut the door, Millard did the heavy lifting for the Rivermen, striking out six and giving up just one hit, two walks and two hit batters in five innings of work to get the win. Millard’s performance was all the more impressive having thrown 45 pitches in the Dells’ game on Thursday.
“You think he would show some fatigue, and he really wanted to go out there for the sixth inning, but I just had to pull the plug,” Zamzow said. “His future is bright; he’s playing great, he’s throwing the ball well and he’s hitting well too.”
Wisconsin Dells wasted little time getting the board, scoring a pair of runs in the first inning for a 2-0 lead. The Rivermen got a lift from their defense in the home half of the first as well. Player/manager Nick Stittleberg started the Reds’ first inning with a lead-off single but was quickly wiped out.
Jaden Moser followed with a liner back up the middle but Millard was able to snag the hot shot and flip to Stein for a doubleplay.
“That was huge, that’s stuff you see on ESPN for Top 10,” Zamzow said of Millard’s highlight catch. “That got everyone going and we were just feeling it after that.”
The Rivermen built on their lead with two more runs in the third on a two-run double by Fjoser. Millard plated Stein with a bloop RBI single in the fourth to make it 5-0 before the Rivermen hammered things home.
The Reds did threaten to cut into the lead as they loaded the bases with two outs in the third on two walks and a hit batter, but Millard struck out designated hitter Jimmy Hineman looking to end the threat.
Rosol and Fadness each went 2-for-4, while Stein and Strong each doubled. More important than the Rivermen’s offensive output was the team’s defense, which turned a pair of doubleplays and only committed one error.
Zamzow has been thrilled with everyone contributing, both younger players and veterans, and said that it’s nice to see that everyone wants to be at the field.
“Yeah the last couple years have been hard; teams look at you and think you’re a loser but deep down I know we’re winners. We just have to show it and I think we are,” he said.
The Rivermen will look to continue to show it this week when they take host Mazomanie on Friday before welcoming Muscoda on Sunday.
