It was a rough weekend for the Wisconsin Dells Rivermen as they dropped a pair of road Home Talent League Northern Section games to Sauk Prairie and Reedsburg.
The Rivermen were blanked by the Twins, 7-0, on July 6 before suffering an 18-2 loss in seven innings to the Pirates on July 7.
In its first game of the weekend, Wisconsin Dells (2-9) hung tough, keeping the Twins to just a 1-0 lead through the first three innings. Sauk Prairie extended the lead to 3-0 with a pair of runs in the fourth before blowing things up with a run in the seventh and three in the eighth.
Corey Rosol struck out three and gave up just two earned runs on eight hits and a walk in seven innings of work to get the loss, while Austin Fjoser went 2-for-3 to lead the Rivermen, who had four errors in the loss.
Wisconsin Dells got off to another strong start against the Pirates, taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning before adding another run in the top of the third. It was all Reedsburg after that however as they scored 18 unanswered runs, including seven in the home half of the third behind a three-run Jordan Bill home run.
The Pirates posted five more in the fourth and six more in the fifth to finish things off. Jakob Millard struck out three and gave up seven earned runs on nine hits and three walks in three innings of work to get the loss, while Dylan Stein had a pair of hits at the plate.
Wisconsin Dells returns to action on Saturday when it heads to Cazenovia.
