HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Wisconsin Dells Rivermen hope to continue improving

“The younger guys have been in the game more recently at a more competitive level than the older guys, so I think they can bring a bit of fire back into the team and encourage the older guys to take things more seriously maybe,” Millard added.

Wisconsin Dells will have to rely on that to try and avoid some of the shortcomings they suffered last season. Despite winning three games, the Rivermen dropped four other games by five runs or less, and saw a pair of close contests turn into runaway defeats.

In one of its games against Sauk Prairie last season, a 2-0 deficit ballooned into a 12-2 hole after a 10-run seventh inning. Against Cross Plains, the Rivermen trailed just 5-2 through five innings, but a seven-run seventh blew things open en route to a 12-2 loss.

For VanSchoyck, those errors can be cleaned up from a more consistent practice basis and through repetition. That in-game repetition will present itself over the next three weeks as the Rivermen will take on Reedsburg in a trio of scrimmage games at Nishan Park in Reedsburg starting on Thursday.

“You can only do so much at practice, it’s not really a live game and you need those reps; the more reps you get, the easier it will be to get those mental errors out,” VanSchoyck said.