HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Wisconsin Dells Rivermen hope to continue improving

Life in the Home Talent Sunday League hasn’t been easy for the Wisconsin Dells Rivermen since it joined the Northern Section West Division in 2016.
After combining for just two wins in their first three seasons, the Rivermen took a big step forward in 2019, posting a 3-13 record. With a bevy of young and talented players back from that team, and the addition of some skilled veterans and newcomers, even more success could be in the cards for Wisconsin Dells in this year’s abbreviated 11-game season.
“I know it’s abbreviated, and we’ve had a few practices here even though everything was in limbo and they didn’t confirm everything since Saturday,” first-year manager Aaron VanSchoyck said. “So to just have a season (is nice) and I think we’re going to surprise a few teams this year.”
VanSchoyck is no stranger to the Rivermen as he’s been a player on the team since they joined the Sunday League, but this year is transitioning into a managerial role after Zach Zamzow stepped down at the conclusion of last season. VanSchoyck will have plenty of familiar faces at his disposal this season, led by the duo of Dylan Stein and Jakob Millard.
The pair of recent Wisconsin Dells grads both made major impacts for the Rivermen last season, with Stein starting at first base and Millard as the Rivermen’s top pitcher.
“I think Dylan has gotten a lot stronger and he’ll be a solid first baseman, but his bat will be pretty good, I think,” VanSchoyck said. “Jakob, even though he missed the college season at Hamline, should be pretty good. They’re some of the younger guys that are still getting a bit stronger in their lower 20s.”
Dylan Anchor, a 2019 Dells grad, is also back after seeing some limited action last season, and the Rivermen will see an influx of young players as well with the addition of some 2020 graduates. After having their senior season end due to the COVID-19 pandemic, VanSchoyck said Dylan Nevar, Brennen Tofson and Marty Koenig will play for the Rivermen.
Nevar, a Western Michigan commit, along with Tofson and Koenig are all seasoned varsity players for the Chiefs, helping the Wisconsin Dells program reach back-to-back sectionals.
“I know it’s not ideal, but I gave them that opportunity. Even if they don’t actually play, they can maybe come out, get some reps and have some normalcy,” VanSchoyck said.
VanSchoyck said Nevar and Tofson have been to the Rivermen’s practices, along with Will Michalsky. Despite being just a sophomore, VanSchoyck believes Michalsky would make an immediate impact.
“There’s no age floor for Home Talent, so if Will is available and wants to play, even as an incoming (high school) junior, he’ll be fine. I have a lot of confidence that Will can handle anything thrown at him baseball-wise,” VanSchoyck said.
Coupled with the influx of young players, the Rivermen are adding a pair of seasoned HTL veterans in Kalen Mace and Mat Lagoda. Both Mace, a pitcher and outfielder, and Lagoda, a catcher, have spent previous seasons on the Portage Skeeters in the Eastern Section, helping Portage to the section playoffs four straight years from 2015-18, including three consecutive section championship games.
The pair join an already cohesive group of returnees, including stalwarts Corey Rosol and Harry Honeyman. Rosol can play in the outfield and behind the plate, while Honeyman adds depth on the mound and throughout the field.
The Rivermen also welcome back veterans Mickey Fadness, Austin Fjoser, Zach Zamzow and Jose Munoz. Wisconsin Dells returns a deep group of second-year players as well, including Travis Hudack, Dylan Barganz, Dylan Musiedlak and AJ Strong.
With that mix of returning and new, young and old talent, both VanSchoyck and Millard view the Rivermen’s cohesiveness as a major component to this year’s success.
“Just from the early practices everyone is doing the regular baseball thing, giving each other jabs here, taking and giving it back, and even the younger kids. It’s kind of a bridge because you have the older guys, but then I’ve coached Stein and Jakob, going back to Nevar and Michalsky,” VanSchoyck said.
“There’s a consistency where I know they’ll mesh together and we’ll be ok.”
“The younger guys have been in the game more recently at a more competitive level than the older guys, so I think they can bring a bit of fire back into the team and encourage the older guys to take things more seriously maybe,” Millard added.
Wisconsin Dells will have to rely on that to try and avoid some of the shortcomings they suffered last season. Despite winning three games, the Rivermen dropped four other games by five runs or less, and saw a pair of close contests turn into runaway defeats.
In one of its games against Sauk Prairie last season, a 2-0 deficit ballooned into a 12-2 hole after a 10-run seventh inning. Against Cross Plains, the Rivermen trailed just 5-2 through five innings, but a seven-run seventh blew things open en route to a 12-2 loss.
For VanSchoyck, those errors can be cleaned up from a more consistent practice basis and through repetition. That in-game repetition will present itself over the next three weeks as the Rivermen will take on Reedsburg in a trio of scrimmage games at Nishan Park in Reedsburg starting on Thursday.
“You can only do so much at practice, it’s not really a live game and you need those reps; the more reps you get, the easier it will be to get those mental errors out,” VanSchoyck said.
Wisconsin Dells will get the added benefit of not having the Night League after the HTL executive directors axed the Thursday league for this season. VanSchoyck said the Rivermen are in talks with section foe Cazenovia and Sparta, which plays in the Mississippi Valley League, about other scrimmage games, providing the group with more chances to play without the pressure of a league slate.
Those opportunities and last year’s, albeit small, triumphs provide this year’s team with plenty of drive.
“I think a lot of the guys see it like I see it. We made strides last year; we won a few more games and could have won a few more without a few blowup innings. We have a couple guys coming back, the younger kids and I think they can see things are progressing towards the better,” VanSchoyck said.
“I think that’s going to push everyone. It should make everybody a little better, it’ll lead to a little more success and hopefully we can build on it.”
The Rivermen are slated to open the 11-game regular season on July 4 at Sauk Prairie, before hosting Reedsburg on July 5 at Veteran’s Park.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
