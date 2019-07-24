Following a big win over Cazenovia, the Wisconsin Dells Home Talent League baseball team slipped back into the win column with a pair of Northern Section losses to Mazomanie and Muscoda.
After their 13-run output against the Reds, the Rivermen were held scoreless against Muscoda, suffering a 5-0 loss on Sunday at Veteran’s Park. Wisconsin Dells (3-11) got off to a tough start as Muscoda jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
Rivermen starter Dylan Stein kept things close however, limiting Muscoda to just one run over the next five innings as Wisconsin Dells fell behind 3-0. Muscoda eventually took over however, tacking on a pair of runs in the top of the ninth inning to put things away.
Stein struck out seven and gave up three runs on five hits and four walks over six innings to get the loss, while Zach Zamzow led the Rivermen with a pair of hits. The shutout loss followed another poor offensive performance against Mazomanie on July 19 as the Mustangs cruised to a 15-1 win.
Wisconsin Dells will close out its season Saturday when it heads to Mazomanie.
