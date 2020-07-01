HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Wisconsin Dells weighing its options after season cancellation

The Rivermen are among those teams to have already shaken off the rust. Wisconsin Dells played Reedsburg in three exhibition games, dropping two of the three games to the Pirates.

VanSchoyck said that Reedsburg and fellow Northern Section foe Plain have expressed interest in still playing, and he is in talks with Portage, Montello and Stoughton about potential games depending on their decisions.

“We’re working on trying to get something going; we had a chat with the team saying ‘If you’re still comfortable playing, we’ll work on getting some exhibition games.’ Everybody kind of seems to be on board so we’ll go ahead and try to be as careful as we can,” VanShoyck said.

Getting some games in this summer will be vitally important for Jakob Millard and Dylan Nevar ahead of their respective collegiate seasons at Hamline University and Western Michigan. On top of keeping their mechanics sound, VanSchoyck knows how large of a boost exhibition games, regardless of how many, can be looking ahead to 2021, when players could drop off following the lost season.