How a big comeback win could be just what Portage needs in Home Talent League playoff push

Even with all eight teams guaranteed to make the Eastern Section playoffs last season, the Portage Skeeters didn’t let a poor start to their season hold them back.

Portage may be cooking up another late season surge after Friday night as the Skeeters rallied from a 5-0 hole after the first inning to pull out a 7-6 win in 10 innings over DeForest in a Home Talent Sunday League game at Bidwell Field in Portage.

Adam Bortz went 3-for-6 with a double while Mike Jordahl went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs, including the game-winning sacrifice fly, as the Skeeters topped the title hopeful Deacons to snap a two-game losing skid.

“It’s 100 percent much needed,” Portage player/manager Adam Walz said.

That needed win came together late as the Skeeters (3-6) scored runs in the seventh and ninth innings to force extras. In the home half of the 10th, Brady Greene got things started as he led off the inning by reaching second on a fielding error.

He later moved up to third on Bortz’s infield single to set the table for Jordahl. The former UW-Milwaukee infielder got the job done as he skied a ball to center field, just deep enough for Greene to beat out the relay throw at home for the walk-off win.

Jordahl’s game-sealing hit came after the Deacons (6-4) took the bat out of his hand in the bottom of the ninth. Following a leadoff double by Bortz, DeForest intentionally walked Jordahl to get to pinch hitter Andy Mittelsteadt, who replaced an injured Jack George.

The 2020 Portage grad made the most of his chance, lacing a single back up the middle to plate Bortz and knot the game at 6.

“First at-bat, first hit of the year, game-tying RBI single, that was huge,” Walz said.

It finished an unforgettable comeback after a not-so-memorable start. The Deacons sent 11 men to the plate and scored five runs in the top of the first inning, highlighted by a three-run home run by Evan Kohli, as DeForest touched up rookie pitcher Brett Owen.

The 2022 Portage grad ultimately settled in, allowing just one more run in the top of the fifth before handing the reigns over to Ryan Schultz. The hard-throwing righty did the rest, allowing just two hits over five scoreless innings of relief, racking up nine strikeouts and just three walks.

“He texted me two days before one of our games and goes ‘Hey coach, just wanted to give you a heads up that I used to pitch.’ I’m like ‘Alright, we need pitching,’ and he was huge,” Walz said.

“Whether Schultzy is at second base, outfield or on the mound, he’s got that calm demeanor and nothing bothers him. He came in when we were losing and carried us back into the game.”

It also helped that the Skeeters started to find their groove offensively. After striking for a run in the bottom of the fourth on a Brett Walker single, but stranding the bases loaded, Portage pounced for three runs in the bottom of the fifth.

The Skeeters loaded the bases on their first three batters before Jordahl ripped a two-run single through the right side. After a fly out by George advanced Bortz, who initially reached on an error, he scored on another Deacons miscue.

Following Walker’s strikeout for the second out of the inning, DeForest catcher Gabe Kennedy’s pitchout to try and snipe Jordahl at first sailed into the right field, allowing Bortz to charge home and score to cut the lead to 6-4.

“You never want to leave the bases loaded to end an inning, but we figured it out. We bounced back for those other runs and just kept grinding,” Walz said.

Along with Bortz and Jordahl, George went 3-for-4 while Walker had a pair of hits for the Skeeters. Meanwhile, Kendall Frank had a double and Taylor Mack struck out seven in the complete game loss for the Deacons.

Walz attributes the win to the Skeeters’ growing, albeit still paltry numbers. Portage knocked off the Deacons with just 11 players, with Owen and fellow 2022 grad Andrew Kopfhamer playing a major role.

“If we didn’t have those two guys this year, I don’t know what happens. They graduated, got done with baseball and they wanted to keep playing right away, and that’s huge,” Walz said.

More numbers is exactly what the Skeeters will need in order to try and claw their way back into playoff position in Walz’s mind. While it won’t be easy with Eastern Section leader Montello (6-2) leading Sun Prairie (5-2) and Cottage Grove (6-3) by just a game, and four other teams all above .500, Walz isn’t counting out his crew yet.

“This division we’re in is always tight, and last year we were 2-4 at one point but we finished in the 5 spot. Every team made the playoffs last year, yes, but starting out 2-4 was big,” he said.

“I don’t have any doubt we can make a run at it. It’s going to be tough, but we play a lot of teams ahead of us and we can keep pace with anyone, we just need guys to show up.”

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

