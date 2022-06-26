How big game experience helped Sauk Prairie edge out Wisconsin Dells in Home Talent League thriller

SAUK CITY — Appearing in three of the last six Home Talent League Championship Series, the Sauk Prairie Twins have been in their fair share of close games.

The same can’t be said for the Wisconsin Dells Rivermen, who haven’t finished above .500 in the Sunday League since joining the HTL in 2016. In the end Saturday night, it was that experience that paid dividends for the Twins as they rallied to score a 7-6 win in 11 innings over the Rivermen in a Northern Section game at Chuck Hall Memorial Field.

Quinn Baier and Brenden Larsen each had three hits while Chucky Schara drew the walk-off RBI hit by pitch to give the Twins a fourth straight win.

“Energy-wise, we had kind of a difficult time. We’re missing a bunch of guys … and we weren’t missing our skill, but we were missing the energy and the passion, and the love for the team,” Sauk Prairie manager Lucas Koenig said.

“It worked out in our favor in the end, but the Dells had the passion and the fire, and I think they won that part of the game.”

That hunger for a first-ever Sunday League win over the Twins showed in extra innings as the Rivermen scored a pair in the top of the 11th following a scoreless first extra frame. After Dylan Stein reached on a dropped third strike, Payton Sterkowitz singled up the middle to put a pair on.

Levi Kline then laced a double to left center field which scored Stein after catcher Lucas Koenig was unable to hold on to the relay throw for a 5-4 lead. Corey Rosol later drew a two-out RBI walk to stretch the lead to 6-4, but the Twins showed their championship resolve.

Sauk Prairie (5-0 Western Division, 5-2) loaded the bases with two outs following a walk by Elijah Jorgenson and a Baier single after Joah Carlson was hit by a pitch to open the inning.

Things unraveled for the Rivermen after that however, as reliever Brady Henry delivered back-to-back RBI walks to tie things at 6. AJ Strong then came on in relief and plunked Schara on his first pitch to end the game, and the Rivermen’s hopes of a first-ever Sunday League win over the reigning Northern Section champs.

“To come that close, it’s a hard one but it’s just showing how many strides we’re making,” Rosol said.

“Yeah you didn’t get the win on the scoreboard, but you think about that in your head like ‘We can play with the best of the best in this league right now.’ They finished second in the league last year, they went to the Final Four the year before; we can play with teams like this.”

That showed late in the game as Wisconsin Dells nursed a 2-0 lead heading into the ninth inning. Stein helped extend the lead with a one-out solo home run that just stayed inside the right field foul pole before Kline scored on a throwing error after stealing third following his two-out double.

The four-run cushion was key as Rosol knew the Twins wouldn’t quit.

“With a team like this, they can turn it on any inning,” he said.

The Rivermen starter’s premonitions were right as the Twins came surging back. Sauk Prairie batted around and plated four runs to knot the game at 4 and force extra innings. Tyler Prime delivered the first blow with his one-out, RBI single with the bases loaded.

Carlson, who went 2-for-4, and Larsen then drew back-to-back RBI full-count walks to cut the deficit to 4-3. The Rivermen (1-4, 1-5) nearly squashed the rally in the next at-bat as reliever Payton Steiner got designated hitter Leo Joyce to hit a grounder to third.

Rivermen third baseman Austin Fjoser snared the hit and stepped on third for the force out, but Stein wasn’t able to hold on to the throw to first and the would-be double play, allowing Prime to score and tie the game at 4.

“They struggled the first seven or eight innings, but in the ninth they turned it on because that’s the kind of team they are,” Rosol said.

Carlson had a pair of hits, Jorgenson and Adam Juran each doubled, and reliever Connor Leister fanned seven in six strong innings of work for the Twins. Strong meanwhile went 3-for-5 to pace the Rivermen.

“They had some nice talent and I hope they can keep that going with their program,” the elder Koenig said. “It’d be great if they can build that camaraderie we have, where guys stick with it for a lot of years and can share their love and knowledge of the game for years to come.

“That’s really important to us and it’s been important to our success for the last, especially six years.”

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

