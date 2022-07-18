How Eliot Turnquist, Jack Nelson helped keep Columbus' Home Talent League playoff hopes alive

POYNETTE — Since joining the Home Talent League just under a decade ago, the Columbus Crawdads have yet to make the Sunday League playoffs.

In the thick of the race for one of the four spots in the Eastern Section postseason, the Crawdads gave themselves a major shot in the arm Sunday, rallying for an 11-7 win over the Poynette Indians at Pauquette Park. Jack Nelson went 2-for-5 with four RBIs, including the game-winning three-run home run, while Christian Oppor finished a single shy of the cycle in the Crawdads’ massive win that keeps them on the cusp of program history.

“It was really big and we enjoy playing these guys a lot; it’s kind of a rivalry and it’s always fun. The way the game ended, on a day like this, it was awesome,” Crawdads shortstop/reliever Eliot Turnquist said of the win.

Columbus manager Craig Sauer added: “This shows that where we are as a team, right now, we can pretty much do anything, I feel like. We’re getting hot at the right time down the stretch, and hopefully we can carry it on the next two weeks.”

The Crawdads (7-5) really heated up in the final two innings after Poynette wrestled the lead back. After tying at 5 through six, the Indians (4-7) scored a pair in the bottom of the seventh on RBI singles by Justin Hausser and Alex O’Connor to reclaim a 7-5 lead.

Columbus snapped back with a Nelson RBI single in the top of the eighth before blowing the doors open in the ninth. After Poynette starter Kyle Bestul retired the first two batter, Oppor doubled to right before Turnquist laced an RBI single to bring him home and tie the game at 7. Jacob Constein then singled to put a pair on for Nelson who launched a three-run homer to left center field for a 10-7 advantage.

“Jack is always loose; it doesn’t matter the situation, he’s always loose and he’s just such a clutch performer,” Sauer said.

Without any time to think, Ayden Adam added insult to injury for the Crawdads as he delivered back-to-back jacks with a solo shot to make it 11-7 before Poynette eventually ended the inning. Carter Hansen, who had a pair of hits, started the home half of the final frame with a bloop single to right but he never got into scoring position as Turnquist delivered back-to-back punchouts before getting O’Connor to ground into a force out at second to end the game.

“We couldn’t recover from that,” Poynette catcher/manager Davy Tomlinson said. “But the guys never gave up and they’ll never mail it in; you never know what will happen and you can hang up a five spot yourself; any time, any day.”

Turnquist made sure it didn’t come to fruition however, as the UW-Milwaukee senior fanned four in two innings of work. The innings marked Turnquist’s first time pitching since May having worked back from elbow tendinitis suffered during his season with the Panthers.

Sauer said he felt Turnquist “took it personally,” especially given the impact he had on both sides of the plate.

“He’s a great pitcher, but he’s a great hitter too, and he’s just a stud,” Sauer added. “I don’t know what else to say about him, he’s just a great baseball player.”

The Crawdads got hot early scoring three runs in the first three innings, including an Oppor two-run bomb in the third, for a quick 3-0 lead. Poynette countered with a four-spot in the bottom of the fourth, including a Justin Hausser three-run homer of his own, and added a fifth in the sixth on an RBI hit by pitch from Ian Nowell.

Columbus knotted things up at 5 through Jefferson Mobry’s two-run single in the sixth before the offense really started to click over the final three frames. Adam went 3-for-5 while Constein and Turnquist each had a pair of hits for the Crawdads as they racked up 15.

Meanwhile, Poynette got a pair of hits from Hausser and Hansen, while Bestul fanned six and allowed just one walk in the near complete game. Despite getting doubled up in hits — Poynette combined for seven — Tomlinson was happy with the team’s patience and persistence.

“I was impressed with how our guys took some walks, worked the count and got him up in the pitch count pretty high. Not a lot of strikeouts; we got the bat on the ball and that’s the goal. Put the bat on the ball and anything can happen,” he said.

The Indians will need a lot to happen for them to make the Sunday League playoffs once again with six teams above .500 vying for four spots in the section. The Crawdads are among them, and Turnquist knows Sunday’s offensive resurgence could be the ticket to getting them to the big dance for the first time.

“The last three weeks we really have been struggling hitting, both Thursday and Sunday. We talked as a team and said ‘Hey, we’ve got to start hitting the ball better,’ and today we sure did,” he said.

Sauer added: “We’ve got the talent to do it; we’ve kind of learned how to win this year, and we just have to figure it out in the next two weeks.”

Columbus hosts perennial league title hopeful Monona next Sunday while the Indians head to Cottage Grove.

COLUMBUS 11, POYNETTE 7

Columbus;102;002;015;—;11;15;0

Poynette;000;410;200;—;7;7;0

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — C: Oppor (4.2-3-5-5-10-6), Ja. Mobry (2-2-2-2-4-2), Constein (0.1-0-0-0-0-0), El. Turnquist (W; 2-2-0-0-0-4). P: Bestul (L; 8.2-15-11-11-1-6), Hansen (0.1-0-0-0-0-0).

Leading hitters — C: Oppor 3x5 (HR, 3B, 2B, 2 BI), El. Turnquist 2x5 (2B, 2 BI), Constein 2x5 (2B), Nelson 2x5 (HR, 4 BI), Adam 3x5 (HR), Kmiec (2B), Schulte (2B). P: O'Connor (2 BI), Hausser 2x4 (HR, 3 BI), Hansen 2x3.