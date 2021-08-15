Montello rides three-run second inning, strong pitching back to Eastern Section title game

One of the most consistent teams in the Home Talent League’s Eastern Section the last half-decade, the Montello has struggled to get over the hump since reaching the HTL Championship Series in 2017.
The Granite Jaxx took one step closer to making that Final Four return a reality on Sunday, grinding out a 4-2 win over Sun Prairie in an Eastern Section semifinal game at Montello High School. Starter Luke Morgan delivered eight-plus strong innings of work and the Granite Jaxx made the most of a three-run second inning to earn their first section title game appearance since 2017.
Cody Ryan went 2-for-4 to help pace the Granite Jaxx, and came through with a clutch two-run, two-out single to cap off the three-run second.
With the game knotted at 1 and two outs, Montello looked to break the early deadlock with a man on second base. Carter Daniels kept things alive with a four-pitch walk before Curtis Morgan ripped an RBI double to give the Granite Jaxx (8-3) a 2-1 lead.
Ryan really made the Red Birds (6-5) pay on the next pitch as his line drive single to center field plated two more runs to extend the advantage to 4-1. Sun Prairie responded with a run in the top of the fourth on a two-out Noah Wendler RBI single, but Luke Morgan got Carson Holin to fly out and end the threat.
It was just the start of things to come as Luke Morgan was masterful the rest of the way. The righty allowed just three hits and a walk over the next three-plus innings before making way for Daniels with one out and a runner on second in the top of the ninth.
Daniels opened with a walk to Holin, but proceeded to get Robby Knorr to fly out to center before striking out Randy Molina to send Montello to the section title game.
Daniels also helped kick things off with a bang as he got the Granite Jaxx on the board in the bottom of the first. After Molina put the Red Birds up 1-0 with a two-out RBI single in the top of the opening frame, Daniels went yard off Wendler on the Sun Prairie starter’s first pitch of the game to even things at 1.
Nate Andrews and BJ Konkel each had a pair of hits, while Ryan and Lucas Achterberg each doubled for the Granite Jaxx, who got eight strikeouts and just two runs on eight hits and two walks from Luke Morgan.
Wendler went the distance for the Red Birds fanning three and giving up four runs on two walks and 11 hits, while also going 3-for-4 at the plate. Eric Bennett added two hits for Sun Prairie.
Up next for the Granite Jaxx will be a familiar foe in Eastern Section regular season champion Monona. The Braves (10-2) edged out Cottage Grove, 4-3, in Sunday’s other semifinal to make their second consecutive section championship tilt.
The teams met just once in the regular season on June 27, but it was an instant classic, with Montello using a two-run ninth inning to escape Ahuska Park with a 6-5 win. This will be the foes’ first meeting in the postseason since the 2017 section semifinals when the Granite Jaxx rolled to an 11-2 victory en route to their first-ever Championship Series appearance.