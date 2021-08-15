Montello rides three-run second inning, strong pitching back to Eastern Section title game

One of the most consistent teams in the Home Talent League’s Eastern Section the last half-decade, the Montello has struggled to get over the hump since reaching the HTL Championship Series in 2017.

The Granite Jaxx took one step closer to making that Final Four return a reality on Sunday, grinding out a 4-2 win over Sun Prairie in an Eastern Section semifinal game at Montello High School. Starter Luke Morgan delivered eight-plus strong innings of work and the Granite Jaxx made the most of a three-run second inning to earn their first section title game appearance since 2017.

Cody Ryan went 2-for-4 to help pace the Granite Jaxx, and came through with a clutch two-run, two-out single to cap off the three-run second.

With the game knotted at 1 and two outs, Montello looked to break the early deadlock with a man on second base. Carter Daniels kept things alive with a four-pitch walk before Curtis Morgan ripped an RBI double to give the Granite Jaxx (8-3) a 2-1 lead.

Ryan really made the Red Birds (6-5) pay on the next pitch as his line drive single to center field plated two more runs to extend the advantage to 4-1. Sun Prairie responded with a run in the top of the fourth on a two-out Noah Wendler RBI single, but Luke Morgan got Carson Holin to fly out and end the threat.