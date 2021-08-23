Montello's Home Talent League Championship Series hopes dashed in walk-off fashion

Konkel moved up to second base on the throw and quickly scored just three pitches later as he stole third before racing home on the throwing error by Monona catcher Casey Seelow for the two-run lead. A Tanner Drews walk and a Bennett Bartol single kept the rally alive with runners on the corners for Lucas Achterberg, but he popped out to second base to end the threat.

Needing a pair to stay alive, the Braves (11-2) went to work fast, working back-to-back walks to lead off the inning and forcing Hanson to pull starter Luke Morgan in favor of Nate Andrews. Taylor Carlson quickly cut into the Granite Jaxx lead as he laced an RBI single to center to pull Monona within 7-6.

A fielding error by Noah Polcyn kept the inning alive for the Braves, who knotted things up on Kyle McHugh’s sacrifice fly. With one out and runners on second and third, Andrews proceeded to walk Vince Schmitz to load the bases.

The move nearly worked to perfection as Andrews got Jordan Carlson to hit a grounder back to himself, quickly firing to Konkel for the force out at home. However, the No. 2 catcher couldn’t gun down Jordan Carlson at first and an error behind the plate allowed Kian O’Brien to race home and send the Braves back to the Championship Series for the first time since 2016.