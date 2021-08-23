Montello's Home Talent League Championship Series hopes dashed in walk-off fashion

Since their first-ever Home Talent League Championship Series berth in 2017, the Montello Granite Jaxx bowed out in the Eastern Section semifinals in both 2018 and 2019.
After losing the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Granite Jaxx got over the semifinal hump this year, qualifying for Sunday’s Eastern Section championship game. Montello was once again tripped up just before the Final Four, suffering an 8-7 walk-off loss to Monona at Ahuska Park, forcing their Championship Series hopes to wait another year.
The Braves advance to the Final Four for the first time since 2016 and will be joined by Sauk Prairie (Northern Section), Belleville (Western) and Stoughton (Southeast). Sauk Prairie earned a 10-9 walk-off win over Ashton in 10 innings, while Stoughton topped Jefferson in extras as well, 4-3.
Belleville, meanwhile, topped Shullsburg/Benton, 3-1. The round robin Championship Series will begin this Sunday.
The top-two seeds lived up to the billing, playing to a 5-5 tie through eight innings and setting the table for the final dramatics. The Granite Jaxx (9-4) went first as they scored a pair in the top of the ninth, both with two outs, to grab a slim 7-5 lead.
After a leadoff groundout, Nate Andrews doubled to center. DJ Raasch then flew out to center, putting the leading run in jeopardy of being left 180 feet away. BJ Konkel made sure it didn’t happen, lacing a single to left field and plating Andrews for the 6-5 lead.
Konkel moved up to second base on the throw and quickly scored just three pitches later as he stole third before racing home on the throwing error by Monona catcher Casey Seelow for the two-run lead. A Tanner Drews walk and a Bennett Bartol single kept the rally alive with runners on the corners for Lucas Achterberg, but he popped out to second base to end the threat.
Needing a pair to stay alive, the Braves (11-2) went to work fast, working back-to-back walks to lead off the inning and forcing Hanson to pull starter Luke Morgan in favor of Nate Andrews. Taylor Carlson quickly cut into the Granite Jaxx lead as he laced an RBI single to center to pull Monona within 7-6.
A fielding error by Noah Polcyn kept the inning alive for the Braves, who knotted things up on Kyle McHugh’s sacrifice fly. With one out and runners on second and third, Andrews proceeded to walk Vince Schmitz to load the bases.
The move nearly worked to perfection as Andrews got Jordan Carlson to hit a grounder back to himself, quickly firing to Konkel for the force out at home. However, the No. 2 catcher couldn’t gun down Jordan Carlson at first and an error behind the plate allowed Kian O’Brien to race home and send the Braves back to the Championship Series for the first time since 2016.
Polcyn and Raasch each had three hits for the Granite Jaxx, with the former adding three RBIs, while Cody Ryan and Andrews each doubled. Schmitz had two RBIs and Kyle McHugh had a double for the Braves, who were out-hit 12 to 6.
Still, it doesn’t undercut the dominant run the Granite Jaxx went on to close the season.
After rattling off three wins following a 5-2 season-opening loss to Sun Prairie, Montello suffered consecutive losses to Portage (by the score of 12-11) and Poynette (10-6) to slip to 3-3. Despite all eight teams in the section qualifying for the playoffs this year — the Eastern Section traditionally only takes the top four teams in the playoffs, but team managers voted in favor of expanding the field this summer — wins were paramount to seeding, and with it home field advantage, in the postseason.
The Granite Jaxx seized the moment, rattling off four straight wins to close out the regular season — all by three runs or fewer no less — to secured the No. 2 seed behind the Braves. Montello proceeded to rout Rio, 16-2, in the section quarterfinals before grinding out a 4-2 win over Sun Prairie in the semis prior to Sunday’s heartbreak.