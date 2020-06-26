HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Experienced Poynette pushing for deep playoff run

Tomlinson acknowledges how pivotal returning a majority of that team is this season when every game of the eight-game schedule counts.

“That’ll be really big; having that same group of guys playing together and experienced. People who want to make the playoffs and have a great season, really need to come out of the gate ready,” he said. “You don’t have a 16-game season to kind of mold and figure out who you are; you better come out ready to go or you’re going to fall behind pretty fast.”

On top of that experience, Tomlinson knows the group’s consistency will be imperative. It also helps that the Indians’ cohesiveness is intertwined on and off the field.

“I wouldn’t pick out any specific position that we’re really, super strong at, but as a group we do play pretty well together. It’s the old saying ‘The whole is greater than the sum of its parts.’ We don’t have any stars, we just have guys who love to play and they play the game really well together,” he said.