HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Poynette grinds past Portage, 5-4, for season opening victory

In his 39th season as player/manager of the Poynette Indians, Davy Tomlinson is acutely aware of what is team is: a scrappy, tightknit group that plays baseball hard.
The Indians turned in just another day at the office on Monday, grinding out a 5-4 season-opening win over Portage in an Eastern Section Home Talent League game at Bidwell Field. Ryan Hutchinson went 2-for-5 with a double while Tomlinson went 2-for-4 with two RBIs to help fuel the Indians against the Skeeters.
“I was happy with our guys for scrapping. We’re not loaded with hitters, but we scrap for runs here-and-there, do the best we can and try to play pretty good defense,” Tomlinson said. “That’s huge, especially beating these guys. They’re going to be very good and we’re pretty fortunate to come out of here with a win today.”
That scrappiness showed in the latter stages of the game when the Skeeters came to life. After scoring two runs and scattering five hits across the first seven innings, Portage broke through in the home half of the eighth.
Trailing 4-2, the Skeeters pushed across two runs with two outs as right fielder Andy Mittlesteadt dumped a two-run single into right field to knot the game at 4.
“I didn’t know a lot about him before this season, all (Bill) Greene and coach (Mike) Hemming told me was that ‘He’s a ball player. He can play any position on the field.’ He put together a couple good at-bats today,” Skeeters manager Adam Walz said of Mittlesteadt, who singled in the seventh and went 2-for-3.
Just as Portage had some momentum however, it was gone as the Skeeters ran themselves out of the inning. After an Indians throwing error allowed Bronson DeLoof to reach and moved Mittlesteadt to third, the Skeeters second baseman broke for second on the ensuing at bat.
Attempting to get caught in a rundown to allow Mittlesteadt to score, the move backfired as the Indians read the play and were able to get Mittlesteadt caught in a rundown to end the threat.
“I knew he was going and I signaled to Kyle to throw over. He made a perfect throw over, got him leaning and we executed it pretty well. … We were able to get that big out and that was huge,” Tomlinson said.
“I think it was a good idea on Bronson’s part, just a little bit of a miscommunication on all parties,” Walz added.
It proved to be pivotal as the Indians seized the lead back in the top of the seventh. After a leadoff walk by Tomlinson, Aaron Krigbaum singled with one out before a Hutchinson fielder’s choice put runners on the corners as the Skeeters wiped out Krigbaum at second.
Ian Nowell followed with a grounder to short, but Colton Brandsma’s throw was too low and the would-be final out got under the glove of Skeeters’ first baseman Adam Bortz, allowing Tomlinson to come across for the leading run.
Looking to keep things alive, the top of the Skeeters lineup was retired in order by Indians pitcher Kyle Bestul as the right-hander finished off the complete-game win. Bestul finished with six punchouts, but for the most part, got solid defensive play behind him, a predicted regularity for Tomlinson.
“We don’t have any strikeout guys, so pitching to contact, making the routine plays, and every now and then, maybe making a great play,” Tomlinson said of the defensive efforts, among them a diving catch of his own on a pop-up bunt, a lunging stop by Hutchinson in the ninth and a 4-6-3 double play in the third that helped hold the Skeeters to just one run in the inning.
“That double play was big getting out of there, and Ryan making that diving play in the ninth, that’s going to be very big for us, just being sound defensively.”
Despite coming out on the short end, Walz was pleased with the team’s effort. After allowing the Indians to take the lead with three runs in the fourth, the Skeeters kept Poynette in check most of the game, including an inning-ending double play of their own in the sixth, albeit at the expense of a run.
Portage also got two hits apiece from newcomers Jimmy Klein and Jack George, including a pair of RBIs from the former, in the duo’s first game for the Skeeters after DeForest dropped out for this season. The former Deacons, mixed with a hungry young group, will look to mesh quickly for a Portage group that lost a half-dozen players from its 2019 group.
“They’re all ballplayers, so when you get them on the field, you saw that after a couple innings everyone got loosened up, used to it and then the bats started coming around at the end,” Walz said. “Maybe we can get them going a little earlier next time, but we’ve got eight more games for sure.”
“I was happy with how we looked in the field with a couple hiccups here and there. Really, I think once the bats get going, we can be dangerous.”
Poynette has its fair share of holes to fill as well, with top pitcher Anthony Mabrey no longer with the team after moving to Oregon in the Pacific Northwest, as well as Jalen Knuteson “essentially done,” and Dylan Tomlinson “available for a couple games,” according to Davy Tomlinson.
“We’ve got five or six high school seniors that some of them are going to have start because we lost so many guys,” he added. “Some inexperienced guys are going to have to fill some roles.”
It’s worked out so far but only time will tell in the unique season that will have everyone in the eight-team league play each other at least once, with one or two extra randomly assigned games. Along with the new format in the compressed campaign, all eight teams in the section will qualify for the postseason.
“Every other season is kind of a marathon but this season is more of a sprint. Those seeds are going to come down to the end big,” Walz said.
While Tomlinson chuckled that the Indians already clinched their playoff berth, he admitted he was the lone team representative to vote against the eight-team playoff. Regardless of that, he knows everyone is just happy to be on the field again with something to play for.
“It’s okay and everybody wants to play more, but it’s better than not playing. Guys just want to play and a shortened season is okay,” he added.
POYNETTE 5, PORTAGE 4
Poynette 000 301 001 — 9 13 2
Portage 001 010 020 — 4 8 3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — Poy: Bestul (W; 9-8-4-3-6-3); Prt: Allsage (L; 5-9-3-3-1-1), Kastenholz (4-4-2-1-2-2).
Leading hitters — Poy: O’Connor 2x5, Tomlinson 2x4 (2BI), Krigbaum 2x5, Hutchinson 2x5 (2B). Prt: Klein 2x5 (2BI), George 2x3, Mittlesteadt 2x3 (2BI).
