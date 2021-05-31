HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Poynette grinds past Portage, 5-4, for season opening victory

“We don’t have any strikeout guys, so pitching to contact, making the routine plays, and every now and then, maybe making a great play,” Tomlinson said of the defensive efforts, among them a diving catch of his own on a pop-up bunt, a lunging stop by Hutchinson in the ninth and a 4-6-3 double play in the third that helped hold the Skeeters to just one run in the inning.

“That double play was big getting out of there, and Ryan making that diving play in the ninth, that’s going to be very big for us, just being sound defensively.”

Despite coming out on the short end, Walz was pleased with the team’s effort. After allowing the Indians to take the lead with three runs in the fourth, the Skeeters kept Poynette in check most of the game, including an inning-ending double play of their own in the sixth, albeit at the expense of a run.

Portage also got two hits apiece from newcomers Jimmy Klein and Jack George, including a pair of RBIs from the former, in the duo’s first game for the Skeeters after DeForest dropped out for this season. The former Deacons, mixed with a hungry young group, will look to mesh quickly for a Portage group that lost a half-dozen players from its 2019 group.