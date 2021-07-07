BASEBALL: Sauk Prairie to induct Voll, Cole into Hall of Fame

The Sauk Prairie Baseball Hall of Fame will add two new names Sunday afternoon.
Jack Voll and Phil Cole will be inducted as part of the Sauk Prairie Twins' 1 p.m. Home Talent League game against Ashton at Chuck Hall Memorial Field in Sauk City.
Voll and Cole left their mark on Sauk Prairie baseball more than 50 years ago.
Voll organized youth baseball in Sauk City, creating the Sauk City Indians in 1951 and serving as the team's head coach. The Indians won the Little League state championship in 1953 and 1956. During a seven-year stretch in which Sauk City went 120-9, National Baseball Hall of Fame member Dizzy Dean mentioned the team on the nationally televised “Game of the Week.”
Prior to forming the Indians, Voll grew up in Alma and captained the University of Minnesota baseball team, for which he played catcher.
Voll, a businessman, settled in Sauk City in 1943, married Marle Anderson Hendricksen and raised two children — Johnny and Jacklyn.
Voll served as commissioner of the Capitol District of the State Semi-Pro Baseball Commission, as well as president of the Sauk County Babe Ruth League. He helped organize the Sauk City Cardinals Home Talent team and aided area communities in starting their own youth baseball programs.
Voll died in 1958 at the age of 66.
Cole was the only Sauk Prairie player to play on both the 1955 and 1963 Home Talent League championship teams. A perennial Home Talent all-star, Cole won the 1963 league batting title with a .529 batting average.
He hit three home runs against Waunakee in 1963. In a 1964 win over Waterloo, Cole hit a game-tying three-run home run in the ninth inning before launching a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning to clinch the second half championship.
A 1954 graduate of Prairie du Sac High School, Cole played football, basketball and baseball for Central State College (Stevens Point). He signed with the Milwaukee Braves and reported to spring training in 1956 in Waycross, Georgia. He was assigned to the Lawton Braves, where he played for Travis Jackson, and eventually joined the McCook Braves.
Cole hit .285 with six home runs in the minor leagues in 1956. After the season, he returned to college to help Central State win a conference title.
Cole was also a teacher and member of the U.S. Army National Guard.