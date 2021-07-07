BASEBALL: Sauk Prairie to induct Voll, Cole into Hall of Fame

The Sauk Prairie Baseball Hall of Fame will add two new names Sunday afternoon.

Jack Voll and Phil Cole will be inducted as part of the Sauk Prairie Twins' 1 p.m. Home Talent League game against Ashton at Chuck Hall Memorial Field in Sauk City.

Voll and Cole left their mark on Sauk Prairie baseball more than 50 years ago.

Voll organized youth baseball in Sauk City, creating the Sauk City Indians in 1951 and serving as the team's head coach. The Indians won the Little League state championship in 1953 and 1956. During a seven-year stretch in which Sauk City went 120-9, National Baseball Hall of Fame member Dizzy Dean mentioned the team on the nationally televised “Game of the Week.”

Prior to forming the Indians, Voll grew up in Alma and captained the University of Minnesota baseball team, for which he played catcher.

Voll, a businessman, settled in Sauk City in 1943, married Marle Anderson Hendricksen and raised two children — Johnny and Jacklyn.