HOME TALENT BASEBALL: Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg to play 11-game regular season over nine weeks

The playoffs traditionally run through August, with the season-ending Final Four round-robin tournament taking place in the first half of September. Koenig says that keeping the season on the same timeline means that the Twins, who took second last year after losing 3-2 to Verona in a tie-breaking championship game, will keep their roster intact.

"I don’t think the shortened season will have any impact on the games," said Koenig, whose team will open by hosting Wisconsin Dells July 4 and Mazomanie July 5. "It is a fair situation for everyone, it will just be a little different than we are used to.

"Teams were asked their input as well through the process. It is evident there are a lot of people who love baseball and are hopeful for a season."

While official games won't start until July 4, teams are looking to add exhibition games before the regular season gets underway. In an effort to get their 18-player roster significant playing time, the Twins have added a June 28 game against Ashton and are hoping to schedule a number of Thursday games. Night League games are typically played Thursday, but that season has been canceled for 2020. Reedsburg, which will have all concessions available at Nishan Park, has scheduled 24 games, including seven exhibitions prior to its July 4 opener against Cazenovia.