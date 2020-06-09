HOME TALENT BASEBALL: Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg to play 11-game regular season over nine weeks

The Home Talent League plans to be back this summer — and just in time for what's typically its biggest weekend of the year.
The amateur baseball league, which started in 1929 and boasts 41 community-based teams across south-central Wisconsin, intends to begin its truncated 2020 Sunday League season July 4. Teams, which are split into four divisions, typically play a pair of games Fourth of July weekend, a tradition that will continue this year as teams will jump into the season with games on Saturday, July 4, and Sunday, July 5. Opening day was scheduled to be April 26, but the season was delayed months by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The league has been paying attention to the national, state and county guidelines and we felt July would be a time when we could safely start," said Sauk Prairie Twins player/manager Lucas Koenig, who is also the Northern Section representative on the Home Talent League Executive Board. "The league has recommended guidelines in place and are prepared to be flexible in the case county guidelines change. We will still complete the season by mid-September, which was also important."
The Twins and Northern West Division rival Reedsburg Pirates each have 11 regular-season games on their schedules, running from July 4 through Aug. 30. All games will be played within the section, meaning the Twins and Pirates will play each team from the Northern West and the Northern East once. The schedule will remain relatively familiar, with games primarily being played at 1 p.m. on Sundays. The weekend of Aug. 15 and Aug. 16 will also see teams play back-to-back days, meaning the Twins and Pirates will play their 11 games over the course of nine weeks.
The playoffs traditionally run through August, with the season-ending Final Four round-robin tournament taking place in the first half of September. Koenig says that keeping the season on the same timeline means that the Twins, who took second last year after losing 3-2 to Verona in a tie-breaking championship game, will keep their roster intact.
"I don’t think the shortened season will have any impact on the games," said Koenig, whose team will open by hosting Wisconsin Dells July 4 and Mazomanie July 5. "It is a fair situation for everyone, it will just be a little different than we are used to.
"Teams were asked their input as well through the process. It is evident there are a lot of people who love baseball and are hopeful for a season."
While official games won't start until July 4, teams are looking to add exhibition games before the regular season gets underway. In an effort to get their 18-player roster significant playing time, the Twins have added a June 28 game against Ashton and are hoping to schedule a number of Thursday games. Night League games are typically played Thursday, but that season has been canceled for 2020. Reedsburg, which will have all concessions available at Nishan Park, has scheduled 24 games, including seven exhibitions prior to its July 4 opener against Cazenovia.
"I think everyone has concerns about the situation we are in," Koenig said. "It has changed a lot of aspects of our lives. With that in mind, I think a lot of people would like to get back to their normal routines. The players and fans love baseball, and it is an important part of their life. We are hopeful that a HTL season can bring some normalcy and joy to these people."
If league play does get underway as scheduled, the league plans to stick to certain protocols to ensure games are played safely. All equipment must be sanitized, while there will be no spitting, a no-touch rule, no shared equipment, a six-foot rule in dugouts, limited fans in bleachers and more baseballs put in play.
“The board (of HTL executive directors) spent three hours June 6 discussing potential problems both with the COVID-19 pandemic and the availability of playing facilities,” according to a news release sent by league commissioner Pat Reilly. “While approval was given to begin play, it will be under continuous review in both the areas of health and field availability for teams under a county reopening plan in both Dane and Rock counties, along with others who may have other rules.
“The league will continue to operate as long as guidelines are followed and the virus stays under control. While it will be a challenge to monitor spectators, every measure should be taken to stress the importance of social distancing and staying away from the dugout areas for both teams.”
If any players contract the coronavirus, the release said, he must be quarantined for 14 days and “we strongly suggest each player and team official present gets tested before the next game. It is strongly suggested the opposing team and umpires get tested, also.
“If the opposing team the next week does not want to play the team with the infected player, the game will be made up or cancelled. The Executive Board will also meet with public healthy officials to determine if league play should continue.”
Follow Brock Fritz on Twitter @BrockFritz or contact him at 608-963-0344.
