HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Ballweg, Leister pitch gems as Sauk Prairie remains unbeaten

The unbeaten Sauk Prairie Home Talent baseball team has been asked to win in a number of ways this season.

The Twins have passed them all so far, including leaning on their pitching last week. Adam Ballweg threw a no-hitter in Sauk Prairie’s 11-1 win at Cazenovia in a July 8 Night League game, then Connor Leister tossed a complete game in Sunday’s 2-1 home win over Ashton.

Ballweg got the week started by striking out four while allowing just two walks and one unearned run in six innings against Cazenovia. It was Sauk Prairie’s first no-hitter since Leister blanked Wisconsin Dells in 2019.

"Adam did a really nice job of pounding the strike zone with his sinker,” Sauk Prairie player/manager Lucas Koenig said. “He induced a lot of weak contact ground balls and the defense took care of the rest. Adam is the ultimate team guy and has worked hard on his pitching repertoire.”

Ballweg helped himself at the plate, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored. The rest of the Twins also provided run support, racking up 14 hits and opening the game with a five-run first inning.

Chucky Schara, who went 2-for-4, led off the game with a single. Ben Lenerz, who went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs, was hit by a pitch and Leo Joyce walked to load the bases.