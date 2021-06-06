HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Koenig's walk-off single lifts Sauk Prairie over Waunakee

Sam Koenig hit a two-out walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Sauk Prairie Home Talent Baseball team a 6-5 home win over Waunakee on Sunday.

Benjamin Lenerz started the 10th-inning rally with a leadoff single. Jeremy Meier and Elijah Jorgenson followed with groundouts, but Lenerz advanced to third to move 90 feet away from scoring the winning run.

Following a Joah Carlson walk, Koenig singled through the left side to improve Sauk Prairie's record to 2-0.

The Twins never trailed Sunday, as Dylan Slotty staked them to an early lead with a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning. Tyler Prime and Lenerz singled to lead off the second, with Prime eventually scoring on a Jorgenson groundout.

Elliot Dederich doubled to score Lucas Koenig in the fifth, while the Twins took a 4-0 lead when a Chucky Schara single brought home Jorgenson in the sixth.

Waunakee got on the board in the seventh. Blake Bieri walked, Ryne Fueger doubled and Jarrett Fueger brought them both in with a home run that pulled Waunakee within 4-3.

They pulled even when Blake Bieri singled home Bryce Bieri with two outs in the eighth to send the game to extra innings and set up Koenig's game-winning single.