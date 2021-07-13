 Skip to main content
HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Reedsburg blanks Mazomanie in Night League
HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Reedsburg blanks Mazomanie in Night League

Brooks Leister

Sauk Prairie's Brooks Leister steals second base while Reedsburg's Danny Kast awaits the throw during a 2019 Badger North Conference game in Sauk City.

 Brock Fritz | News Republic

Danny Kast tossed a gem to lead the Reedsburg Home Talent baseball team to a 5-0 seven-inning win over Mazomanie on Thursday night.

Kast, a 2020 graduate of Reedsburg Area High School, struck out nine while allowing just two hits in a complete-game shutout at Lions Park in Mazomanie.

Kast also went 2-for-3 with two RBIs at the plate. The rest of the Beavers backed him up, including Chris Jones going 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, Wyatt Molitor going 1-for-1 with two hit by pitches and a walk, Hunter Wais doubling and Jake Vossen walking twice.

