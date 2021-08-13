HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie advance in Night League playoffs

The Reedsburg Home Talent Baseball team advanced to the second round of the Night League playoffs with a 4-3 road win over Shullsburg/Benton on Thursday.

The Pirates took a 4-1 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning. Shullsburg/Benton pushed two runs across but stranded the bases loaded as Reedsburg hung on and advanced to an Aug. 19 game against Belleville or Cross Plains.

Sawyer Molitor struck out six to earn the win, while Jake Wegner went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, and Chris Jones and Wyatt Molitor each went 2-for-4.

Sauk Prairie 16, Ashton 12

Sauk Prairie also advanced, claiming a 16-12 home win over Ashton in a matchup of teams that are also still alive in the Sunday League playoffs.

Sauk Prairie will host Mazomanie on Sunday before returning to Night League action Thursday against Stoughton, which is coming of of a 12-0 win over Montello.