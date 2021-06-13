HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie record dominant road wins

The Reedsburg Home Talent baseball team had 20 hits, including three home runs, in Sunday’s 16-2 win at Plain.

Ben Turner had two home runs and four RBIs, while Ben Jones also homered and pitcher Hayden Hahn earned the win. The Pirates won their second straight game to improve to 2-1 in Sunday League action.

They will return to the field with a Night League game at Sauk Prairie on Thursday. The teams will also play a Sunday League game in Sauk City on Saturday.

Sauk Prairie will carry an unbeaten record into those games, improving to 3-0 in Sunday League with an11-0 win at Middleton on Sunday.

Elliot Dederich went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and four RBIs, while Alex Mayer went 4-for-5 with two doubles and Tyler Prime went 2-for-5 to lead the Twins’ offensive attack.

They also got a nice outing from Connor Leister, who struck out three and allowed nine hits in eight shutout innings on the mound.