HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie record dominant road wins

The Reedsburg Home Talent baseball team had 20 hits, including three home runs, in Sunday’s 16-2 win at Plain.
Ben Turner had two home runs and four RBIs, while Ben Jones also homered and pitcher Hayden Hahn earned the win. The Pirates won their second straight game to improve to 2-1 in Sunday League action.
They will return to the field with a Night League game at Sauk Prairie on Thursday. The teams will also play a Sunday League game in Sauk City on Saturday.
Sauk Prairie will carry an unbeaten record into those games, improving to 3-0 in Sunday League with an11-0 win at Middleton on Sunday.
Elliot Dederich went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and four RBIs, while Alex Mayer went 4-for-5 with two doubles and Tyler Prime went 2-for-5 to lead the Twins’ offensive attack.
They also got a nice outing from Connor Leister, who struck out three and allowed nine hits in eight shutout innings on the mound.
The Twins will look to keep it going this week against Reedsburg. The teams split their Sunday League matchups in 2019, with Reedsburg claiming a 7-5 home win on June 19 and Sauk Prairie earning a 4-3 home win on July 21. The win came in the midst of the Twins’ nine-game winning streak that earned them a spot in the championship game. They finished second in the Sunday League after suffering a 3-2 loss at Verona.
Black Earth 9, Wisconsin Dells 0
Wisconsin Dells managed just three hits in Sunday’s 9-0 loss at Black Earth.
Toni Caminiti struck out seven over seven shutout innings as the Bombers (2-1) breezed past the Rivermen (0-3). Mitch Howard went 2-for-4 with a triple for Black Earth, while four other Bombers had multiple hits.
SAUK PRAIRIE 11, MIDDLETON 0Sauk Prairie*402*001*040*—*11*14*0
Middleton*000*000*000*—*0*9*0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — SP: Leister (W; 8-9-0-0-3-0); M: Farrell (L; 7-11-8-7-5-1), Hellenbrand (1-3-3-3-1-1).
Leading hitters — SP: Mayer 4x5 (2 2B), Dederich 2x5 (HR, 2B, 4BI), Prime 2x5; M: Hellenbrand 2x3, Schmitt 2x3.