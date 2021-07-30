HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie split Night League games

The Sauk Prairie and Reedsburg Home Talent baseball teams sat in opposing dugouts on back-to-back days.

There wasn’t much separating them each time out, as Sauk Prairie claimed a 13-12 home win on Wednesday and Reedsburg notched a 10-9 home win on Thursday. Reedsburg’s win ended Sauk Prairie’s unbeaten record, as the Twins had entered Thursday 10-0 in Sunday League play and 6-0 in Night League action.

Reedsburg ended that 16-game streak when Sawyer Molitor hit a sacrifice fly on Thursday at Nishan Park.

Reedsburg’ Chris Jones went 2-for-4 and picked up the win in relief, while Wyatt Molitor went 3-for-4 with two doubles, Hunter Wais went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Jake Wegner and Keith Curtin each went 2-for-3, and Danny Kast doubled and tallied two RBIs as the Pirates improved to 5-3 in Night League play and clinched a spot in the playoffs.

The Twins fell to 6-1 in one-run games this season. They came out on the right side Wednesday night, claiming a 13-12 home win over the rival Pirates.

Reedsburg’s Night League season came to a close this week, while Sauk Prairie is scheduled to host Mazomanie on Aug. 5. The Twins will look to bounce back when they visit Muscoda this weekend in the Sunday League regular-season finale. Reedsburg will host Mazomanie this weekend, while the Sunday League playoffs are scheduled to begin Aug. 8 with Sauk Prairie as the top seed in the Northern Section.