HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Sauk Prairie advances, Reedsburg bows out in opening round

The Sauk Prairie Home Talent baseball team made it through the opening round of the Sunday League playoffs.

The top-seeded Twins were tested by No. 8 Waunakee, however, pulling out a 5-2 home win at Chuck Hall Memorial Field in Sauk City to advance to the Northern Section semifinals.

Sauk Prairie will host No. 6 Mazomanie, which claimed an 11-6 win at No. 3 Cross Plains on Sunday, in the semifinals on Aug. 15. Sauk Prairie and Mazomanie met once during the regular season, with the Twins notching an 11-8 road win on July 18.

The Twins stayed perfect in Sunday League play, improving to 12-0. With the 2020 season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sauk Prairie's last Sunday loss was a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Verona in the Sunday League championship game on Sept. 15, 2019.

The 2021 Home Talent Sunday League Final Four is scheduled to run from Aug. 29 through Sept. 13.

Reedsburg eliminated in Ashton

Seventh-ranked Reedsburg's Sunday League season ended with an 8-3 Northern Sectional quarterfinal loss at No. 2 Ashton on Sunday.

Ashton will host No. 4 Middleton in the Northern Section semifinals.

The Pirates finished 5-7 in Sunday League play, but will start the Night League playoffs by visiting Shullsburg/Benton on Aug. 12. Sauk Prairie will host Ashton on Thursday in the Night League playoffs.