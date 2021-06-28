HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Sauk Prairie bats stay hot in wins over Black Earth, Cazenovia

The Sauk Prairie Home Talent baseball team is carrying a perfect record through the halfway point of the 11-game regular season.

The Twins improved to 6-0 in Sunday League play by claiming a 12-6 win at Black Earth on Saturday and a 17-0 home win over Cazenovia on Sunday.

"We are consistently putting together really good at-bats," Sauk Prairie player/manager Lucas Koenig said. "Those good at-bats have led to an explosion of runs over the past few weeks. We are also seeing aggressive, confident baserunning with guys stealing bases, reading balls in the dirt and moving from first to third on singles. It is a fun run we hope to continue."

Sauk Prairie 12, Black Earth 6

Elliott Dederich got the Twins' weekend off to a strong start. The center fielder went 5-for-5 with a double, a walk, three RBIs and three runs scored in the 12-6 win at Black Earth.

The Twins scored one run in each of the first four innings, but trailed 6-4 before breaking the game open with four runs in the sixth and seventh.

Sauk Prairie drew three walks and a hit by pitch in a sixth inning that also saw Dylan Slotty single and Elijah Jorgenson hit a two-run single.