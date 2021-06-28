HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Sauk Prairie bats stay hot in wins over Black Earth, Cazenovia

The Sauk Prairie Home Talent baseball team is carrying a perfect record through the halfway point of the 11-game regular season.
The Twins improved to 6-0 in Sunday League play by claiming a 12-6 win at Black Earth on Saturday and a 17-0 home win over Cazenovia on Sunday.
"We are consistently putting together really good at-bats," Sauk Prairie player/manager Lucas Koenig said. "Those good at-bats have led to an explosion of runs over the past few weeks. We are also seeing aggressive, confident baserunning with guys stealing bases, reading balls in the dirt and moving from first to third on singles. It is a fun run we hope to continue."
Sauk Prairie 12, Black Earth 6
Elliott Dederich got the Twins' weekend off to a strong start. The center fielder went 5-for-5 with a double, a walk, three RBIs and three runs scored in the 12-6 win at Black Earth.
The Twins scored one run in each of the first four innings, but trailed 6-4 before breaking the game open with four runs in the sixth and seventh.
Sauk Prairie drew three walks and a hit by pitch in a sixth inning that also saw Dylan Slotty single and Elijah Jorgenson hit a two-run single.
The Twins played small ball again in the seventh. Jeremy Meier, Alex Mayer and Lucas Koenig drew consecutive walks to lead off the inning. Slotty brought Meier home with a sacrifice fly to left field, Dederich added a run-scoring single, Tyler Prime hit a sacrifice fly and Benjamin Lenerz singled home Dederich to give Sauk Prairie a commanding 12-6 lead.
Jorgenson went 3-for-5 in the win, while Lenerz went 2-for-4. Alex Mayer earned the win on the mound, allowing three runs, including one earned, in 5 1/3 innings.
Sauk Prairie 17, Cazenovia 0 (7)
The Twins rolled to a 17-0 seven-inning home win over Cazenovia on Sunday, scoring double-digit runs for the fourth straight game.
Lucas Koening drove in three runs and pitched five shutout innings in a game that was highlighted by Sauk Prairie's 11-run fifth inning. The first 11 Twins that stepped to the plate in the fifth scored, with 14 batters reaching base before Cazenovia recorded three outs.
Jorgenson, who walked twice, and Koenig, who singled and hit a three-run double, each scored two runs in the fifth. Slotty and Meier added two-run doubles, Connor Leister and Prime singled home runs, and Lenerz walked to force a run in.
The Twins tacked on six more runs in a fifth inning that saw Ben German, Prime and Leo Joyce each hit RBI doubles.
Sauk Prairie outhit Cazenovia, 17-2. Lucas Koenig went 3-for-6 with a double, Joyce went 2-for-4 with a double, Lenerz went 2-for-2, Jorgenson went 2-for-3, Prime went 2-for-4 with a double and Joah Carlson went 2-for-4.
The Twins will play a pair of road games this week, visiting Mazomanie for a Night League game on Thursday before traveling to Wisconsin Dells for a Sunday League game on July 4.
Reedsburg 6, Viroqua 3
Reedsburg claimed a 6-3 win over Viroqua on Friday night before rain impacted the rest of the tournament in Viroqua.
Danny Kast pitched the Pirates to a win Friday, notching eight strikeouts before Hunter Wais came on to pick up the save.
Wyatt Molitor went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Chris Jones went 2-for-4 with a triple, Kast went 2-for-4 with two steals, and Keith Curtin went 2-for-4.
Muscoda 3, Reedsburg 1
Hayden Hahn had 12 strikeouts in seven innings, but the Pirates' bats went silent in Sunday's 3-1 loss at Muscoda. Reedsburg, which had averaged 11.3 runs per game in its previous three Sunday League games, got two hits from Jones and a double from Edison Alonso.
Reedsburg will host Cross Plains on Saturday and Cazenovia on Sunday.
Mazomanie 3, Wisconsin Dells 2
Payton Flamme hit an RBI single in the eighth inning that held up as the winning run as Mazonamie edged by Wisconsin Dells. Payton Flamme finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Tyler Flamme — who scored on the winning single — went 3-for-4.
Winning pitcher Tim Hewitt struck out seven and allowed five hits in a complete game. Dylan Stein went 2-for-4 with an RBI double for Wisconsin Dells.