HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Sauk Prairie beats Muscoda to cap perfect Sunday League season

While the Sauk Prairie Home Talent baseball team’s perfect summer came to an end last week, the Twins made it through the Sunday League unscathed.
Sauk Prairie claimed a 6-5 win at Muscoda on Sunday to finish the regular season with an 11-0 record. The Twins went 18-1 across the two leagues this summer, with the lone blemish being a 10-9 loss at Reedsburg in a July 29 Night League game.
“Seventeen straight wins was an incredible run,” Sauk Prairie player/manager Lucas Koenig said. “Our focus on what we can control has been incredible this year. We have not always played our best, but we haven’t gotten rattled and always fight back.”
The Twins followed that formula in Muscoda (7-4), giving up four eighth-inning runs before regaining control in the ninth. The teams entered the ninth inning tied at 5.
Sauk Prairie’s game-winning rally started when Sam Koenig walked with one out and Dylan Slotty reached on an error to put runners at first and second for Lucas Koenig. The catcher came through, singling through the left side to drive in Sam Koenig and give Sauk Prairie a 6-5 lead.
Connor Leister closed it out, working around an Aaron Huebsch single to pitch a scoreless ninth inning and pick up the win. Sam Koenig started on the mound for the Twins, allowing one run in five innings of work before giving way to Leister, who allowed three earned runs in four innings.
Lucas Koenig went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a single and five RBIs for a Sauk Prairie team that tallied seven hits. Three of the other four hits were doubles, as Alex Mayer, Sam Koenig and Chucky Schara doubled, while Elijah Jorgenson added a single.
Three of Twins’ last four Sunday League games have been decided by one run, as they won their first seven games by an average margin of 8.0 runs per game before winning the last four by 1.5 runs per game.
Top-seeded Sauk Prairie will host No. 8 Waunakee, which claimed a 9-3 win over Middleton on Sunday, in a Northern Section first-round playoff game at 1 p.m. Sunday. The Northern Section playoffs will last three weeks, with the winner advancing to the Sunday League Final Four — a round-robin event that will last from Aug. 29 through Sept. 13. The Twins went 2-1 in the Final Four last year, playing a winner-take-all championship game against Verona, which claimed a 3-2 win for their seventh Sunday League title in 12 years.
Sauk Prairie will close out the Night League regular season by hosting Mazomanie at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Reedsburg 14, Mazomanie 3
Reedsburg suffered a 14-3 loss at Mazomanie (6-5) on Sunday. Ben Jones hit a solo home run and Wyatt Molitor had two hits as the Pirates finished 5-6 and in fourth place in the Northern West.