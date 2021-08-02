HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Sauk Prairie beats Muscoda to cap perfect Sunday League season

While the Sauk Prairie Home Talent baseball team’s perfect summer came to an end last week, the Twins made it through the Sunday League unscathed.

Sauk Prairie claimed a 6-5 win at Muscoda on Sunday to finish the regular season with an 11-0 record. The Twins went 18-1 across the two leagues this summer, with the lone blemish being a 10-9 loss at Reedsburg in a July 29 Night League game.

“Seventeen straight wins was an incredible run,” Sauk Prairie player/manager Lucas Koenig said. “Our focus on what we can control has been incredible this year. We have not always played our best, but we haven’t gotten rattled and always fight back.”

The Twins followed that formula in Muscoda (7-4), giving up four eighth-inning runs before regaining control in the ninth. The teams entered the ninth inning tied at 5.

Sauk Prairie’s game-winning rally started when Sam Koenig walked with one out and Dylan Slotty reached on an error to put runners at first and second for Lucas Koenig. The catcher came through, singling through the left side to drive in Sam Koenig and give Sauk Prairie a 6-5 lead.