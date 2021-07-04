HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Sauk Prairie cruises by Wisconsin Dells to improve to 7-0

The Sauk Prairie Home Talent baseball team remained undefeated with a 17-2 seven-inning win at Wisconsin Dells on Saturday.

The Twins (7-0) put the game away early, pushing across 12 runs in the second inning en route to a 15-0 advantage after three innings. They finished with 18 hits, including Jeremy Meier going 4-for-4 with a triple, Leo Joyce going 3-for-5 with a double, Tyler Prime going 2-for-4 with two doubles, and Elijah Jorgenson going 2-for-5 with a double.

Connor Leister picked up the win on the mound, striking out six while allowing five hits and two runs in five innings. Joyce closed it out with four strikeouts in two scoreless innings.

The Twins have scored double-digit runs in five straight games and are outscoring opponents 80-24 this season.

The Rivermen fell to 0-7.

Cross Plains 5, Reedsburg 3

Edison Alonso and Ben Turner each had three hits, but Reedsburg suffered a 5-3 home loss to Cross Plains on Saturday.

The Pirates scored two seventh-inning runs to pull within 4-3 before Cross Plains scored a run in the eighth and relief pitcher Daniel Karnick held Reedsburg scoreless for the final two innings.

Alonso went 3-for-4 with a double, Turner went 3-for-5, Hayden Hahn and Wyatt Molitor each went 2-for-5, and Sawyer Molitor and Ben Jones each doubled.