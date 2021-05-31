HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Sauk Prairie cruises past Plain, Reedsburg can't crack Ashton in season openers

After a runner-up finish 2019, the Sauk Prairie Twins showed their still one of the top Home Talent League teams to contend with this year.
Sam Koenig and Connor Leister combined for 14 strikeouts and allowed just four hits and an unearned run as the Twins rolled past Plain, 5-1, in a Northern Section season opener at Sauk City Jaycee Baseball Park.
"Sam and Connor led us in this victory. They are as solid of pitchers as you will see in Home Talent,” Sauk Prairie player/manager Lucas Koenig said.
The Twins never trailed, taking a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third on an Elliot Dederich sacrifice fly. Dederich knocked in another in the fifth on an RBI single for a 2-0 lead before the Twins opened things up in the sixth.
Sauk Prairie pushed across three more runs, including a two-run double by Dylan Slotty, to pull away for a 5-0 lead. Plain ultimately got on the board in the top of the eighth with an unearned run, but it was far too little too late.
Slotty paced the Twins at the plate going 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs, while Tyler Prime also doubled for Sauk Prairie, which took advantage of three Plain errors.
“Dylan had a nice day for us, and I know the rest of us are looking forward to hitting the ball harder in the future,” Lucas Koenig said.
The Twins will try to stay hot next Sunday when they host Waunakee. The Local Nine pulled away for a 7-4 win over Wisconsin Dells in their season opener on Saturday.
Pirates can’t crack A’s
It was a rough start to the season for the Reedsburg Pirates as they mustered just one hit in a season-opening 7-0 loss to Ashton in a Northern Section tilt on Saturday at Nishan Park in Reedsburg.
Derrick Rothwell delivered seven scoreless innings, including 14 strikeouts, while Cooper Holewinski and Dylan Carrington each had a pair of hits with a double to pace the A’s. Ashton wasted little time getting out in front, scoring a pair of runs in the top of the first before adding another tally in the third for a quick 3-0 lead.
The A’s then pushed across two more in both the seventh and ninth to polish things off. Meanwhile, the Pirates bats couldn’t touch the duo of Rothwell and Ballweg, with the latter allowing just two base runners on behind two walks with four strikeouts in two innings of relief.
Hayden Hahn was tagged with the loss for the Pirates as he fanned six and allowed three earned runs on three hits and four walks in five innings of work. Kaleb Mueller struck out one and gave up four runs on four hits in four innings of relief work for the Pirates.
Reedsburg will try to get into the win column this Sunday when it hosts Black Earth.