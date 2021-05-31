HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Sauk Prairie cruises past Plain, Reedsburg can't crack Ashton in season openers

The Twins will try to stay hot next Sunday when they host Waunakee. The Local Nine pulled away for a 7-4 win over Wisconsin Dells in their season opener on Saturday.

Pirates can’t crack A’s

It was a rough start to the season for the Reedsburg Pirates as they mustered just one hit in a season-opening 7-0 loss to Ashton in a Northern Section tilt on Saturday at Nishan Park in Reedsburg.

Derrick Rothwell delivered seven scoreless innings, including 14 strikeouts, while Cooper Holewinski and Dylan Carrington each had a pair of hits with a double to pace the A’s. Ashton wasted little time getting out in front, scoring a pair of runs in the top of the first before adding another tally in the third for a quick 3-0 lead.

The A’s then pushed across two more in both the seventh and ninth to polish things off. Meanwhile, the Pirates bats couldn’t touch the duo of Rothwell and Ballweg, with the latter allowing just two base runners on behind two walks with four strikeouts in two innings of relief.

Hayden Hahn was tagged with the loss for the Pirates as he fanned six and allowed three earned runs on three hits and four walks in five innings of work. Kaleb Mueller struck out one and gave up four runs on four hits in four innings of relief work for the Pirates.

Reedsburg will try to get into the win column this Sunday when it hosts Black Earth.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.