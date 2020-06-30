HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg weighing options after season cancellation

While it had a scrimmage scheduled against Utica, Koenig said that the Twins won’t be playing any games this summer, but they didn’t fully put the bats in the bag.

“We just didn’t feel like it was worth the risk and we felt that we could use our time and spaces that would allow people to come to have practices and intersquad scrimmages and games,” said Koenig, noting that the Twins held a team practice on Sunday. “That way we can still kind of get that game experience in without as much threat to the virus.”

Contrary to the Twins, Molitor wrote that the Pirates are planning on playing games this season, especially for the high school and college kids following their canceled spring seasons, because “it’s nice to give them a chance to play a little baseball this summer.”

That being said, Molitor admitted that how many games the Pirates play will be very fluid.

“Some other teams are continuing playing, some aren’t, so our schedule is constantly changing, and if the numbers say we should stop, then we might have to cancel more games or the season altogether,” he wrote. “The safety of our players, fans and other teams takes priority over games.”