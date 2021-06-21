HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Slotty's 8th-inning single carries Sauk Prairie over Reedsburg

Dylan Slotty’s two-run single in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted the Sauk Prairie Home Talent baseball team to a 13-11 Sunday League win over Reedsburg on Saturday.
“We were exceptional offensively, making consistent hard contact throughout the lineup,” Sauk Prairie player/manager Lucas Koenig said. “Defensively we were not up to our normal standards and that made it difficult on our pitchers. When we hit this way and have clean defense, we will be really difficult to beat."
Slotty went 4-for-5 with a walk and five RBIs as the Twins and Pirates went back and forth for nine innings in a high-scoring game between the Northern West Division rivals. Slotty’s two-run go-ahead single gave the Twins a 13-11 lead in the bottom of the eighth, only after Reedsburg pulled even in the top half.
Reedsburg’s Danny Kast hit a one-out single, stole second and scored on Ben Jones’ single that tied the game at 11 in the top of the eighth. Ben Lenerz led off the bottom of the eighth with a single and advanced to second on Jeremy Meier’s sacrifice bunt.
Alex Mayer followed with a two-out single, Sam Koenig was intentionally walked to load the bases and Slotty came through with the two-run single.
The seventh inning followed a similar path. Reedsburg’s Jake Vossen walked, Chris Jones singled and both came around to score when Wyatt Molitor hit into an error. Ben Turner drove Molitor in with a single that gave the Pirates an 11-10 lead.
Mayer led off the bottom of the seventh with a single and scored on Sam Koenig’s double. Slotty brought Koenig home with a single that gave Sauk Prairie an 11-10 advantage.
The Twins outhit the Pirates, 19-14. Mayer went 4-for-6 with a steal and four runs, while Sam Koenig went 3-for-6 with three doubles and two runs, Lenerz went 3-for-5 with two runs and Tyler Prime went 2-for-5 with an RBI.
Ben Jones went 3-for-4 to lead Reedsburg. Ben Turner finished 2-for-6 with a double, Kast went 2-for-4, Molitor went 2-for-5 and Hunter Wais went 2-for-6.
Mayer earned the win on the mound, allowing three runs, including one earned, in 2 2/3 innings.
The Twins (4-0) will play a pair of Sunday League games this weekend, visiting Black Earth on Saturday and hosting Cazenovia on Sunday. Reedsburg (2-2) will visit Muscoda on Sunday.