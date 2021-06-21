HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Slotty's 8th-inning single carries Sauk Prairie over Reedsburg

Dylan Slotty’s two-run single in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted the Sauk Prairie Home Talent baseball team to a 13-11 Sunday League win over Reedsburg on Saturday.

“We were exceptional offensively, making consistent hard contact throughout the lineup,” Sauk Prairie player/manager Lucas Koenig said. “Defensively we were not up to our normal standards and that made it difficult on our pitchers. When we hit this way and have clean defense, we will be really difficult to beat."

Slotty went 4-for-5 with a walk and five RBIs as the Twins and Pirates went back and forth for nine innings in a high-scoring game between the Northern West Division rivals. Slotty’s two-run go-ahead single gave the Twins a 13-11 lead in the bottom of the eighth, only after Reedsburg pulled even in the top half.

Reedsburg’s Danny Kast hit a one-out single, stole second and scored on Ben Jones’ single that tied the game at 11 in the top of the eighth. Ben Lenerz led off the bottom of the eighth with a single and advanced to second on Jeremy Meier’s sacrifice bunt.

Alex Mayer followed with a two-out single, Sam Koenig was intentionally walked to load the bases and Slotty came through with the two-run single.