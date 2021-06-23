HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Slow start buries Wisconsin Dells in 18-0 loss to Muscoda

The Wisconsin Dells Rivermen's old struggles reared their ugly head on Sunday as a slow start, combined with six errors, spelled disaster in a 18-0 shutout loss to Muscoda in a six-inning Northern Section game at Veterans Park in Wisconsin Dells.

Mat Lagoda and Corey Rosol each recorded a hit for the Rivermen, while Dylan Barganz struck out four in two innings of relief work as Wisconsin Dells remains winless on the year at 0-3.

Muscoda (2-2) wasted little time going to work on the Rivermen, plating a half-dozen runs, including four on RBI singles, in the opening inning for a quick 6-0 lead. Crooked numbers continued for Muscoda as it scored at least two runs in every inning minus the second.

The final blow came in a four-run sixth inning that was sparked by a two-run double from Brett Hach to put things well out of reach. Jacob Huebsch went 3-for-5 with three RBIs while Alex Meister also added three hits and four separate players doubled for Muscoda, while Aaron Huebsch fanned 10 in the complete game win.

Wisconsin Dells will look to rebound this week with a pair of games, starting with a night cap at Middleton on Friday. The Rivermen then return home Sunday for an afternoon tilt with Mazomanie.