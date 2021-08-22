Mayer's 10th-inning walk-off sends Sauk Prairie to Home Talent Final Four

Leister earned the win the third time around. He recorded two quick 10th-inning outs before Adler and Ballweg singled to put the go-ahead run in scoring position. Leister got Ziegler to hit a popup, and Juran hopped out of his crouch to make the play in foul territory and get the Twins back in the dugout.

Lenerz started the game-winning rally by working a one-out walk in the bottom of the 10th. Collier got Schara to pop out before Jorgenson singled to right to put runners on first and second with two outs.

Mayer took a strike and saw a ball before driving one to right center, beyond the outstretched arm of the Ashton outfielder.

"Me and Elijah feed off of whoever's up before us, so I know if we get a few baserunners on, we're going to have a lot of fun up at the plate," Mayer said, noting he was looking for a fastball. "I always look to the right-center gap to score a guy in that situation. The process worked, I guess. I thought I hit it hard off the bat, and then I saw the outfielder go back and it was like, 'Ah... that might be close.' But, fortunately, it fell for us and we get to play some more baseball."