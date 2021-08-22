Mayer's 10th-inning walk-off sends Sauk Prairie to Home Talent Final Four

SAUK CITY — Alex Mayer loves coming to the ballpark.
The Sauk Prairie shortstop was greeted by an exuberant crowd at Chuck Hall Memorial Field on Sunday afternoon. Mayer sent half of them home happy, hitting a walk-off singe to right center field in the 10th inning to give the Twins a 10-9 home win over Ashton in the Home Talent Northern Section championship game in Sauk City.
"Twins win. We love it, man. This is where we want to be every Sunday," Mayer, who played through an injury, said after his teammates dumped water on him in celebration. "I tweaked it at work and it's gotten progressively worse all week. But I told myself mentally, 'Hey, we're going to have a day today. Don't make any excuses and don't give up on the boys,' because we have a lot of fun when we're all playing hard together."
The Twins will get to spend at least three more weekends playing ball, as Sunday's win earned them a spot in the Final Four for the third time since 2016. As Ben Lenerz touched home to score the game-winning run, Mayer made the turn toward second base, spread his arms wide and flew into the outfield while his teammates chased him down to celebrate.
The scene in left field was never certain Sunday, as Sauk Prairie (14-0) dug itself a 6-0 deficit against an Ashton (11-3) team that showed up ready to hit. The A's pushed a run across in the top of the first inning, while Ashton starting pitcher Derrick Rothwell was in control early with a pair of 1-2-3 innings.
"Ashton is a really good program, I respect them so much," Sauk Prairie player/manager Lucas Koenig said. "Everything that Ashton does is really cool and one of the best things in Home Talent. We're fortunate to win, because that's just a really good ballclub."
The A's broke the game open in the top of the third inning. Cooper Holewinski led off with a walk, Shane Adler singled through the right side of the infield and Lucas Ballweg hit a three-run home run to right to give Ashton a 5-0 lead with no outs. Bryce Ziegler followed with a triple and eventually came around to score on Ben Collier's sacrifice fly.
"I don't think I ever lost confidence," Mayer said of the 6-0 deficit. "We're comfortable being down. It's normal to be down in a game. All you can do is not worry about what the other team is doing and not worry about what the umps are doing. We've just got to trust our process."
The Twins, who started the playoffs with a 5-2 win over Waunakee and a 9-4 win over Mazomanie, started to chip away immediately. The bottom of the order started the third-inning rally. Chucky Schara was hit by a pitch and Elijah Jorgenson singled to put a pair of runners on with one out. Mayer followed with the first of his four hits, singling up the middle to score Schara and get the Twins on the board. Catcher Adam Juran followed with a broken-bat single that scored Jorgenson and cut the deficit to 6-2 going into the fourth.
Sauk Prairie took its first lead of the night in the fifth. Schara and Jorgenson got it started again, reaching base before Mayer singled home Schara. Sam Koenig hit a two-run double, while Juran added an infield single. Dylan Slotty came through with a one-out double to right field, bringing home Koenig and Juran to give the Twins a 7-6 advantage.
The Twins followed the same script in the seventh, stretching their lead to 9-6 when Sam Koenig doubled to score Jorgenson and Mayer.
Relief pitcher Connor Leister kept the A's in check in the middle innings. They scratched a run across in the eighth, however, as Brooks Kalscheur and Kyle Clapper each singled to put runners at first and third. With one out, Cooper Holewinski laid a bunt down the first-base line, reaching on a throwing error that allowed a run to score.
Shane Adler followed with a hard line drive up the middle, but Slotty caught it and Leister got Ballweg to fly out to end the inning.
Collier set Sauk Prairie down in order in the bottom of the eighth, and the A's went back to work. Ziegler led off with a single to set the table for Liam Belleveau, who was up 3-1 in the count when he homered to right to tie the game at 9.
Leister ended the damage there, Collier pitched a scoreless bottom of the ninth and the teams went to extra innings in their third meeting of the year. The Twins also claimed a 2-1 home win over Ashton on July 11, and a 16-12 win over Ashton in the Night League playoffs on Aug. 12.
Leister earned the win the third time around. He recorded two quick 10th-inning outs before Adler and Ballweg singled to put the go-ahead run in scoring position. Leister got Ziegler to hit a popup, and Juran hopped out of his crouch to make the play in foul territory and get the Twins back in the dugout.
Lenerz started the game-winning rally by working a one-out walk in the bottom of the 10th. Collier got Schara to pop out before Jorgenson singled to right to put runners on first and second with two outs.
Mayer took a strike and saw a ball before driving one to right center, beyond the outstretched arm of the Ashton outfielder.
"Me and Elijah feed off of whoever's up before us, so I know if we get a few baserunners on, we're going to have a lot of fun up at the plate," Mayer said, noting he was looking for a fastball. "I always look to the right-center gap to score a guy in that situation. The process worked, I guess. I thought I hit it hard off the bat, and then I saw the outfielder go back and it was like, 'Ah... that might be close.' But, fortunately, it fell for us and we get to play some more baseball."
Mayer wasn't sure he'd get to play Sunday. He sat out Thursday's Night League playoff loss to Stoughton and entered the weekend less than 100% physically, but left it with four hits, a number of plays at shortstop and another trip to the Final Four.
"Mayer's been so much fun," Lucas Koenig said. "As a player and a person these last few years, he's really grown up. He's a nurse, so he's been working his butt off. He works 12-hour shifts... a lot of night shifts... but he comes to the park and he just loves it. You can see the love in how he plays. And his leadership out there rubs off on a guy like Elijah, who has also had a really good season for us."
The Twins will visit Belleville (11-1), which won the Western Section with a 3-1 win over Shullsburg/Benton on Sunday, on Aug. 29 in the first game of the round-robin Final Four. Stoughton (11-1) claimed a 4-3 win over Jefferson to win the Southeast Section, while Monona (11-2) scored three ninth-inning runs to pick up an 8-7 win over Montello and win the Eastern Section.
"I'm ready to finally win this thing," Mayer said. "Not for me, but we've got a lot of veterans. And the younger guys, we hear the stories and the history of Twins baseball. It's so rich, so we want to do it for not only the guys that are veterans on the team but everybody else that's played before us, too."
Sauk Prairie reached the Sunday League Final Four in 2019, going 2-1 in the round-robin portion of the tournament before suffering a 3-2 loss at Verona in a tiebreaking championship game. The 2020 Home Talent season was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Twins will spend the next three weeks looking to win their first title since 1966.
"After not playing last year and the tough end to 2019, we've just focused on enjoying the moment and enjoying every game," Lucas Koenig said. "That's cliché, but it's really the truth this year. We haven't had any game where we've gotten too high, too excited or over confident. We've just been playing baseball, enjoying it and focusing on ourselves. The Final Four is going to be loaded with good teams, but we'll come Sunday and we'll have fun. This is awesome, we're going to enjoy it and we're going to do our thing. That's worked pretty well so far."