Reedsburg Home Talent advances to Night League semifinals

Reedsburg is one of four teams remaining in the Home Talent Night League playoffs.

The Pirates earned their way there with a 9-5 quarterfinal win at Cross Plains on Thursday night.

Sawyer Molitor allowed three runs in five innings to earn the win, while Jake Wegner struck out six batters in two innings of relief.

Wegner also tripled at the plate, while Wyatt Molitor and Ben Jones each went 2-for-4, Edison Alonso drove in a pair of runs, and Hayden Hahn and Durrell Naquin each doubled.

The Pirates, who improved to 7-3 in Night League play, host Mazomanie on Aug. 26. The teams met twice during the Night League regular season, with Reedsburg suffering a 10-7 home loss on June 3 and claiming a 5-0 road win on July 8.

Stoughton 7, Sauk Prairie 0

Sauk Prairie's Night League run ended with Thursday's 7-0 home loss to Stoughton.

Stoughton will visit Blanchardville in the semifinals, while Sauk Prairie will turn its full attention to the Sunday League playoffs.

The Twins are scheduled to host Ashton (11-2) in Sunday's Northern Section championship game at Chuck Hall Memorial Field in Sauk City.