 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reedsburg Home Talent advances to Night League semifinals
0 Comments
HOME TALENT LEAGUE

Reedsburg Home Talent advances to Night League semifinals

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Reedsburg is one of four teams remaining in the Home Talent Night League playoffs.

The Pirates earned their way there with a 9-5 quarterfinal win at Cross Plains on Thursday night.

Sawyer Molitor allowed three runs in five innings to earn the win, while Jake Wegner struck out six batters in two innings of relief.

Wegner also tripled at the plate, while Wyatt Molitor and Ben Jones each went 2-for-4, Edison Alonso drove in a pair of runs, and Hayden Hahn and Durrell Naquin each doubled.

The Pirates, who improved to 7-3 in Night League play, host Mazomanie on Aug. 26. The teams met twice during the Night League regular season, with Reedsburg suffering a 10-7 home loss on June 3 and claiming a 5-0 road win on July 8.

Stoughton 7, Sauk Prairie 0

Sauk Prairie's Night League run ended with Thursday's 7-0 home loss to Stoughton.

Stoughton will visit Blanchardville in the semifinals, while Sauk Prairie will turn its full attention to the Sunday League playoffs. 

The Twins are scheduled to host Ashton (11-2) in Sunday's Northern Section championship game at Chuck Hall Memorial Field in Sauk City.

The Twins, who are 13-0 in Sunday League games, notched a 2-1 home win over Ashton on July 11. The Twins also claimed a 16-12 win over Ashton in the Night League playoffs on Aug. 12.

Sauk Prairie reached the Sunday League Final Four in 2019, going 2-1 in the round-robin portion of the tournament before suffering a 3-2 loss at Verona in a tiebreaking championship game. The 2020 Home Talent season was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jimmy Garoppolo will be a starting quarterback...somewhere else?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News