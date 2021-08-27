 Skip to main content
Reedsburg Home Talent falls to Mazomanie in Night League semifinals
HOME TALENT LEAGUE

The Reedsburg Home Talent baseball team’s 2021 season came to a close in the Night League semifinals on Thursday.

Hunter Wais, Wyatt Molitor and Sawyer Molitor each had two hits, but the Pirates suffered a 5-4 home loss to Mazomanie. The Mustangs advanced to play Stoughton, which claimed a 7-2 semifinal win over Blanchardville, in next week’s Night League championship.

Reedsburg had started the Night League playoffs with a 4-3 win at Shullsburg/Benton on Aug. 12 and a 9-5 win at Cross Plains on Aug. 19. The Pirates finished the summer with a 7-4 record in Night League and a 5-7 record in Sunday League.

The round-robin Sunday League Final Four will start this weekend, with Sauk Prairie visiting Belleville and Monona visiting Stoughton.

