Unbeaten Sauk Prairie beats Mazomanie, punches ticket to Northern Section championship

The Sauk Prairie Home Talent baseball team is a game away from reaching the Sunday League Final Four for the second straight season.

The top-seeded Twins moved onto the doorstep Sunday, coming from behind to claim a 9-4 home win over No. 6 Mazomanie in the Northern Section semifinals. The Twins will meet No. 2 Ashton on Aug. 22 with a trip to the round-robin Final Four on the line following the A’s 12-1 drubbing of fourth-seeded Middleton.

Sauk Prairie (13-0) found itself facing a rare deficit on Sunday, committing three early errors and trailing 4-2 after Mazomanie (7-6) put up four runs in the top of the third.

The Twins pulled even in the fourth inning and took the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth.

Elijah Jorgenson led off the fifth with a single, then Alex Mayer walked and Sam Koenig beat out an infield single to load the bases for Dylan Slotty. The second baseman hit a line drive up the middle, but the Mazomanie shortstop dove to his left and doubled off pinch-runner Kyle Breunig at first.