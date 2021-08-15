Unbeaten Sauk Prairie beats Mazomanie, punches ticket to Northern Section championship

The Sauk Prairie Home Talent baseball team is a game away from reaching the Sunday League Final Four for the second straight season.
The top-seeded Twins moved onto the doorstep Sunday, coming from behind to claim a 9-4 home win over No. 6 Mazomanie in the Northern Section semifinals. The Twins will meet No. 2 Ashton on Aug. 22 with a trip to the round-robin Final Four on the line following the A’s 12-1 drubbing of fourth-seeded Middleton.
Sauk Prairie (13-0) found itself facing a rare deficit on Sunday, committing three early errors and trailing 4-2 after Mazomanie (7-6) put up four runs in the top of the third.
The Twins pulled even in the fourth inning and took the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth.
Elijah Jorgenson led off the fifth with a single, then Alex Mayer walked and Sam Koenig beat out an infield single to load the bases for Dylan Slotty. The second baseman hit a line drive up the middle, but the Mazomanie shortstop dove to his left and doubled off pinch-runner Kyle Breunig at first.
After Lucas Koenig was hit by a pitch, Mazomanie looked like it was going to get out of the inning unscathed when Sauk Prairie’s Elliot Dederich hit a fly ball to center field. The outfielder lost the ball in the sun, however, allowing it to drop, three runs to score and the Twins to take a 7-4 lead.
Sam Koenig, who earned the win on the mound, came right back and struck out the side in the top of the sixth.
The Twins then extended their lead in the bottom half of the frame.
Chucky Schara walked and Jorgenson reached on a fielder’s choice to put a runner on first with two outs. Mayer singled to right field and the throw to third base resulted in an error that allowed Jorgenson to score. Sam Koenig followed with a double to deep right field to stretch the lead to 9-4.
Koenig pitched a scoreless seventh inning before giving way to Connor Leister in the eighth.
Mazomanie threatened, loading the bases with one out on an error, a single through the right side of the infield and a Peyton Flamme line drive.
Grady Geishert followed by hitting a grounder back to Leister, who threw home to secure the force out. Catcher Adam Juran turned and fired to first base to cap off the inning-ending 1-2-3 double play.
Leister kept the momentum rolling as he pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to send Sauk Prairie to the Northern Section final. The Twins swept the season series with the Mustangs, also claiming an 11-8 win in Mazomanie on July 18.
Now they’ll look to do the same to Ashton (11-2). Sauk Prairie notched a 2-1 home win over Ashton on July 11.