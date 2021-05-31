HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Kirchenwitz fuels Rio in season opening win over Sun Prairie

The Sun Prairie Red Birds have been a perennial playoff contender in the Home Talent League Eastern Section for the better half of the last decade.

It didn’t matter to the Rio Railmen on Sunday.

Dakotah Kirchenwitz went 2-for-3 with four RBIs, including a three-run home run, and Wesley Doleshaw went 3-for-4 with a double to help power Rio to a 5-3 win over Sun Prairie in an Eastern Section season opener at Fireman’s Park in Rio.

Kirchenwitz put the Railmen out on the front foot early, uncorking a three-run blast in the home half of the third inning for a quick 3-0 lead. He later extended the advantage to 4-0 with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth.

It proved to be crucial, as the Red Birds responded with three runs in the top of the sixth, including a two-run homer by Randy Molina, to claw within 4-3. Sun Prairie threatened to take the lead in the seventh as it loaded the bases with one out, but reliever Trevor Kearney got Justin Krebs to line into a double play at short to squash the threat.

With the lead intact, the Railmen went back to work adding another run on a two-out Kearney RBI single for a 5-3 lead. After helping himself, the right-hander took over, allowing just one Red Bird to reach base the final two innings to shut the door.